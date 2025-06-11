Apple Unveiled Its Liquid Glass Update. Here’s What It Looks Like.

“This is our broadest software design update ever,” said Alan Dye, Apple’s vice president of Human Interface Design, in introducing Liquid Glass. Well, OK. I don’t know if I’d agree with that, given that Liquid Design is more or less just a spiffy, cross-platform look, but I suppose he does have a point, given that it’ll apply across five of Apple’s six operating systems (visionOS gets left out).

Here’s what Apple has to say about its new look, and where you’ll notice it the most.

See how the new time digits sit behind the dog’s head? – credit: Apple

Lock Screen

“The time is now crafted out of Liquid Glass and fluidly adapts to fit elegantly behind the subject,” Apple says. They mean the visible digits on your lock screen, unless they’ve somehow turned their enormous R&D budget toward fiddling with the actual concept of time itself.

The semi-transparent digits are actually the sweetest looking part of Liquid Glass, if you ask me. They’ll actually sit behind certain elements within a photograph, rather than blocking them like the old numbers.

liquid glass sits over the screen, like so – credit: Apple

Controls, Toolbars, and Navigation

“Previously configured for rectangular displays, they now fit perfectly concentric with the rounded corners of modern hardware and app windows…” says Apple. This one I’m less excited about. It could be all right, but it could also end up looking cluttered.

showing how sidebars and tabs will look with liquid glass – credit: Apple

Tab Bars and Sidebars

More than just looks, tab bars act more dynamically in the upcoming release of iOS 26, due out in the fall. “In iOS 26, when users scroll, tab bars shrink to bring focus to the content while keeping navigation instantly accessible,” writes Apple. “The moment users scroll back up, tab bars fluidly expand.”

how liquid glass will look on macos – credit: Apple

Home Screen and Desktop

The dock, app icons, and widgets are all made from multiple layers of Liquid Glass layered over one another, giving it a three-dimensional feel. The frosted-glass look of the dock bar, in particular, looks better than macOS Sequoia’s (the current macOS) dull smudge.

Is Liquid Glass revolutionary? No, I don’t think so. But it does look fresh, and the cutesy look of Apple’s past few years has been wearing thin lately. Just witness all the app developers now switching their app icons over to grayscale. The sleek, clean Liquid Glass look just might be what we’re hungering for.