Arc Raiders Flashpoint Update Adds New Enemies, Weapons, and Major Changes

Full details about the Arc Raiders Flashpoint update have just been revealed by Embark Studios. According to the preview, the massive patch will feature the new Vaporizer enemy type, as well as a high-risk/high-value Close Scrutiny map condition. Here is everything in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

A day before its launch, Embark Studios has revealed major details about the Arc Raiders Flashpoint update. The Swedish developers released a detailed blog outlining the main features of the March 31 expansion. The biggest new feature is the Vaporizer ARC threat. The aerial enemy flies throughout the map in groups and can use deadly ranged laser attacks.

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However, the other major change coming to the extraction shooter is the new Arc Raiders Close Scrutiny map condition. Embark describes the mode as having high-risk/high-reward encounters. It appears players will be able to jump into some of the game’s most difficult combat scenarios to date, to get rarer loot.

For your convenience, here is everything included in the Arc Raiders Flashpoint Update Patch Notes:

New Threats & Enemy Changes

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Vaporizer (New Enemy)

New aerial ARC unit equipped with a lethal laser.

Often appears in groups.

Forces players to rethink positioning and combat timing.

Shredder Expansion

Previously limited to Stella Montis.

Now appearing across: Blue Gate Buried City Spaceport Dam Battlegrounds (under specific conditions)

Significantly increases overall mission danger.

New Map Condition

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Close Scrutiny (ARC Operation Modifier)

Introduces high-risk, high-reward encounters

Features the ARC Assessor : Heavily guarded enemy Drops rare progression components

:

New Weapons

Dolabra Energy Shotgun

Canto Sub-machine Gun

Progression & Player Projects

Screenshot: Embark Studios

High-Gain Antenna Project

Players collect and contribute materials from: Topside areas ARC Operations

Rewards include: Gameplay items Raider Tokens

Focuses on monitoring ARC activity across Speranza

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Scrappy Feeding Boost

Feed specific items to influence what Scrappy retrieves.

Enables targeted resource farming

Chance to earn bonus items

Crafting Improvements

Streamlined crafting system.

Players can fulfill missing materials directly from the crafting interface through suggested actions: Recycling Refining Purchasing directly



Additional Content

New quests.

Quality-of-life improvements.

New store bundles.

Wasp Hunter Set (Cosmetic Pack).

World Changes

ARC activity is escalating across Speranza.

Enemy behavior is becoming more coordinated.

Resource-rich zones now feature increased threats and encounters.

Arc Raiders Wasp Hunter Set (Premium Cosmetic Pack)

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders Flashpoint update will also feature a new premium Wasp Hunter cosmetic set. Players will be able to purchase the new Raider skin for 2,400 Tokens, which is roughly $20 USD.

The Wasp Hunter outfit comes with multiple color variants and cosmetic items. Here is everything included in the bundle:

Outfit: Wasp Hunter (4 variants) Navy Blue Hornet Yellow Orange Light Blue

Wasp Hunter (4 variants) Backpack: Oxygen Tank (White)

Oxygen Tank (White) Scrappy Helmet: Wasp Hunter

Wasp Hunter Raider Tool: Thruster Hammer

Thruster Hammer Price: 2,400 Raider Tokens

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders Flashpoint update release date is Tuesday, March 31, 2026. The patch should go live at around 1:30 AM PT. However, the specific update times can sometimes vary, so that is just a rough release window estimate.

For a full breakdown of when the Arc Raiders Flashpoint goes live in your region, make sure to check out our release times guide . Based on the preview Embark Studios has given us, it sounds like one of the extraction shooter’s biggest updates yet!