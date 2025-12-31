Arc Raiders Has More Players Now Than At Launch, Steam Charts Reveal

Arc Raiders now has more players than it did when it launched. According to the latest Steam Charts, the extraction shooter has not only retained its user base, but it has now doubled in active player count months after its initial release. Here is why the Embark Studio title is doing so well.

Arc Raiders Player Count Has Doubled 2 Months After Launch

When Arc Raiders launched in October, the game initially drew in around 264,000 players during its first two days. The shooter would eventually reach a peak of 481k players in mid-November. However, many speculated whether the game would see a sharp drop-off in active players similar to Battlefield 6.

However, the latest Steam Charts report has revealed that extraction shooter is not only surpassing its launch-day numbers, it’s actually growing. Following Christmas break, Arc Raiders player count has specifically seen a peak of 439k total users as of December 28. In the last 24 hours alone, it has consistently hovered around 387,668 players.

Battlefield 6 Player Numbers Drop While Arc Raiders Rises

This is an incredible retention rate for an online shooter that launched two months ago. In comparison, Battlefield 6 has seen a peak player count of 113,604 total players in the last 24 hours. Doing quick math, that is roughly an 84.8% drop in active users on Steam since it launched on October 10.

This is even more shocking, considering the major EA title only released a few weeks earlier than Arc Raiders. Although it should be pointed out that Battlefield 6 did initially launch with 747,440 players. While that is technically more active users, it’s still a much bigger drop off after two months in comparison to Arc Raiders.

Why Arc Raiders Is Retaining Players Months After Release

While Arc Raiders has had its fair share of criticisms from users, most players seem genuinely satisfied with the extraction shooter. A general consensus is that Embark Studios has found a perfect balance between challenging gameplay while also still being casual enough for average players to jump in when they have the time. It’s fun without needing too much of a commitment.

Over on Reddit, players reacted to the Arc Raiders Steam Charts numbers and sounded off on why they think the game is succeeding. “They hit the perfect mark. Casual but deep if you want it to be. Great solo game. Great friend group game. Unique setting. Innovative enemies. New tech. It’s a rare zeitgeist game that deserves all the praise,” a user wrote, for example.

Another Arc Raiders player commented, “The gameplay and sound design are excellent, and most of all, this game is so fun to play. Can’t get enough of it really. Hope Embark can keep it up through updates and DLC.” One comment simply exclaimed, “I started on Christmas and I’m addicted big time! It’s a blast.”

Arc Raiders’ Lower Price Is Winning Over Players

However, another interesting factor that users consistently brought up is price. Many Steam users specifically cited Arc Raiders’ $40 price tag in comparison to AAA games now costing $70 to $80. This is honestly fair, given how much more expensive gaming has become as a hobby in 2025.

The extraction shooter has even been sold for as low as $30 during the Steam Winter Sale, so you really are getting a lot of bang for your buck. It’s also interesting, because this is the same year that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Game of the Year at The Game Awards. This was also another small-studio release that initially took off because of its lower $49 price tag.

If nothing else, players are telling publishers they are craving more affordable gaming experiences. Although both Arc Raiders and Clair Obscur also backed this up with titles that had high-quality production and fun gameplay as well.

Regardless, it appears Arc Raiders isn’t going away anytime soon. If Embark Studios manages to capitalize on the game’s success with expansion DLC content in 2026, we could see Arc Raiders become the next big live-service title.