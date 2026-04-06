ARC Raiders – How To Complete Week 23 Trials (April 6-April 13)

The new set of ARC Raiders Weekly Trials is available now and players can begin heading topside to earn their weekly stars.

All ARC Raiders Week 23 Trials Challenges

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Another Monday rotation has arrived and ARC Raiders have some tricky challenges to dive into this time around. The Weekly Trials are going to task players with damaging some very tough enemies and staying alive to successfully extract.

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Here is a full list of all of the Week 23 Trials:

Buried City – Damage ARC enemies in Old Town

Locked Gate – Disarm mines during Locked Gate

Search Raider Caches

Damage Wasps

Damage Vaporizers

How to Damage ARC enemies in Old Town for Week 23 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Players need to head to Old Town in the Buried City to earn progress on this Trial. This area should be crawling with ARC enemies that count towards progress, so it won’t take too much hunting.

Players simply need to pick fights with enemies and deal damage and then successfully extract to get through this one. Be careful to watch out for tougher enemies, like the Vaporizer, if you aren’t kitted out for those fights.

How To Disarm Mines During Locked Gate for Week 23 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

To complete this Trial, players should start by loading into the Blue Gate during a Locked Gate Major Map Condition.

Once they are topside, players will want to stay above ground, rather than heading down into the traffic tunnels. The hidden mines can be found throughout the map and players need to disarm 14 of them to hit the three-star rank for this Trial.

To actually disarm the mine, players just need to slowly approach it until they are close enough to interact without setting it off.

How To Search Raider Caches for Week 23 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Players can head to any map, aside from Stella Montis, to complete this easy Trial. Start searching around the map for small tin boxes that can be searched. The small boxes are scattered all over the place and emit a humming sound that players can use to track them down.

Players will need to successfully extract after they’ve earned their three stars.

How To Damage Wasps for Week 23 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Wasps can cause a bit more trouble than ticks and pops, but they’re a very easy target for players who head into the fight with a plan. This flying enemy is pretty scary in the early game, they’re very easy to take down once you spot their weakpoints and enter the fight with the right kind of weapon.

Ideally, players should load into a map with a long-range weapon equipped for this Trial. Wasps will show up everywhere, so any map is fine. Players should then lay low and snipe Wasps from an elevated safe distance. Wasps struggle to track enemies that are as high or higher than them, so striking from above is a great strategy. Focus on the blades and they’ll crash to the ground.

How To Damage Vaporizers for Week 23 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Vaporizers only spawn during the Close Scrutiny Major Map Condition, so players will need to keep an eye out for that when planning a trip topside. The Vaporizers are flying tanks that guard the Assessors.

These enemies are no joke. Vaporizers have heavy armor and a punishing laser attack that can take out players very quickly. Players will really want to focus on firing from cover for this fight. Stay out of sight and pop out for a quick shot when it seems safe. Players should use heavy weapons and target the propulsors that keep the Vaporizer in the air.

That should be everything players need to know to head into this week’s trials challenges. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming rotation details.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.