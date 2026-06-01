ARC Raiders How To Complete Weekly Trials (June 1-June 7)

June is here and it is time for ARC Raiders players to dive into another week of freshly updated Trials Challenges in the Embark extraction shooter.

All ARC Raiders June 1 Trials Challenges

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Today marks the start of ARC Raiders Season 4, Week 6 and players will once again have a mix of Trials Challenges to tackle.

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Here are all the Trials for the week of June 1:

Damage ground-based ARC enemies

Deal melee damage to ARC enemies

Damage Spotters

Search Computers

Open containers in the Panorama Azzurro (Riven Tides)

How To Damage Ground-Based ARC Enemies for Weekly Trials

This Trial has lots of options for players. Depending on which map they select and what other quests or Trials they are working on, it’s fairly easy to complete this challenge while doing other things.

Here is a list of every enemy that can be targeted for the deal damage to ground-based ARC enemies Trial:

Tick

Pop

Fireball

Turret

Surveyor

Sentinel

Leaper

Bastion

Grenadier

Matriarch

Queen

How To Deal Melee Damage to ARC Enemies for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This is another fairly new Trial that ARC Raiders players are currently debating the best way to accomplish. A few key strategies are already emerging for players to test out though.

One important note that players have already realized is that Ticks don’t have enough base health to allow players to farm them for this trial. Instead, players need to knock down or climb onto a larger enemy and then go crazy with melee strikes.

How To Damage Spotters for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

To take down enough Spotters to earn three stars, players will want to head into any map, aside from Stella Montis, and get ready to do some sniping.

Spotters fly overhead in pairs and help the Bombardiers pinpoint enemies. Luckily, the Spotters can’t hurt you, but if they manage to spot and tag you, then you have the Bombardier to deal with.

Players just need to get partial cover and shoot down the spotters before they manage to pinpoint your location. Each time a Spotter falls, it will be replaced by a new one, so it shouldn’t be too hard to take down enough of these to earn three stars.

How To Search Computers for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Searching computers is another new Season 4 Trial that players are still coming up with the best strategies for. One popular choice that players may want to consider is heading to the Spaceport.

On Spaceport, players can visit the Departure building and head up to the second floor. Once there, search around for computer terminals to interact with. After players have interacted with enough computers, players will need to successfully extract to lock in their score.

How To Open Containers in the Panorama Azzurro for Weekly Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This trial requires players to load into Riven Tides. Once there, players need to visit the Hotel Panorama Azzurro, which is located on the western side of the map.

Inside the hotel, explore every floor and interact with as many containers as possible while dodging or defeating the Bastions, Bombardiers, Rocketeers, and Vaporizers that patrol the area.

That should be everything players need to know to head into this week’s trials challenges. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming rotation details.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.