Arc Raiders: How To Farm Candleberries For The Flickering Flames Winter Event

The Arc Raiders Flickering Flames event is underway and players are going to want to collect as many Candleberries as possible to maximize their rewards before the limited-time activities conclude.

Arc Raiders: How to get Candleberries

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The big Cold Snap update is live and Arc Raiders players have until Tuesday, January 13, 2026 to work on the limited-time project. During the event window, players are going to need to collect Candleberries and survive the extreme weather conditions.

There are two different ways players can obtain Candleberries during the event:

Find Candleberry Bushes on Cold Snap Maps

During the Flickering Flames event, check the global map for the Cold Snap modifier. Players who enter a map that has the Cold Snap condition will have a chance to find Candleberry bushes and harvest the materials for free.

The bushes are pretty rare and harvesting them does not provide a lot of Candleberries, unfortunately. Players should also keep in mind that there will be extreme weather conditions in the Cold Snap maps, so they should be prepared for that extra threat.

Players should seriously consider using their safe pocket for Candleberry stacks, just in case the mission takes a deadly turn.

Earn XP and Progress the Candleberry Banquet Project

The faster route to earning a lot of Candleberries is by focusing on moving along the progress track of the Candleberry Banquet project. Players who are earning XP will move along the track and earn Merits as they hit milestones on the limited-time project.

Candleberries are earned at certain points on the progress track and players who make their way through the whole project will end with 180 Candleberries unlocked.

Arc Raiders: What to do with Candleberries?

Players who want to unlock all of the rewards available as part of the Flickering Flames event will need notice that a few milestones on the track are dedicated to Candleberries. The primary use of the Candleberries is to progress the Flickering Flames project. Players will need to contribute Candleberries and other resources to finish the event.

Making it to the end of the project will net players around 25 total rewards. Here is a breakdown of everything that unlocks along the track:

Hi-Tech Hiker

Candleberries (10)

Scanner (Hi-Tech Hiker Variant)

Candleberries (10)

Check Compass Emote

Candleberries (20)

Raider Tokens x50

Blue Camo (Hi-Tech Hiker Color)

Candleberries (30)

Field Phone (Hi-Tech Hiker Variant)

Candleberries (30)

Sprayed Eyes Red

Raider Tokens x50

Orange (Hi-Tech Hiker Color)

Candleberries (40)

Mask (Hi-Tech Hiker Variant)

Raider Tokens x50

Yellow Camo (Hi-Tech Hiker Color)

Candleberries (40)

Headgear (Hi-Tech Hiker Variant)

Raider Tokens x50

White (Hi-Tech Hiker Color)

Goggles (Hi-Tech Hiker Variant)

Raider Tokens x50

Space Wrench Raider Tool

The Flickering Flames event is free for all players and rewards can be earned at any level of play. That means that players who take the time to participate in any activities that grant XP should be able to earn the full list of rewards, if they’re willing to dedicate enough time to the game before January 13.