Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0 Patch Notes: Weapon Repair Overhaul and Riven Tides Changes

The Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0 is now live and includes the massive Riven Tides map. However, the latest expansion also adds several gameplay balancing changes and new features. Here is everything new in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes.
Biggest Changes in Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0
As we previously reported, the Arc Raiders Riven Tides Update is a beefy one. However, we now have the full Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0 patch notes, which have revealed many additional gameplay balancing changes. However, the main theme of this update appears to center around Weapon Durability.
Videos by VICE
For example, the Weapon Upgrade system has been changed so that weapons get 25% repaired upon being upgraded. However, Embark has also overhauled weapon durability across the board, making Legendary items have more longevity.
For your convenience, here are the full Arc Raiders Patch Notes for the Riven Tides Update 1.26.0:
Arc Raiders Patch Notes for update 1.26.0
What’s New in Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0
Riven Tides Map
- New coastal map added to the game
Beachcombing Map Condition
- New minor Map Condition exclusive to Riven Tides
- Search for buried treasure on the beaches
- Requires the right tools and comes with unexpected discoveries
New Enemy – ARC Turbine
- New flying ARC enemy added
Expedition Window
New Items
- Epic Gadget – Powered Descender
- Uncommon Throwable – Crash Mat
- Common Deployable – White Flag
- Common Gadget – Dockmaster’s Detector
New Player Project
- Avian Alarm
Last Resort Event
- Earn merits by collecting ship models and gaining XP across maps
- Rewards include:
- “Wind Sprite” Ship Model
- “Twilight Compass” Ship Model
- “Velocity” Ship Model
- “Sirena Dorata” Ship Model
- “Leviathan’s Crown” Ship Model
Trials Season 4
- New season of Trials included in the update
Weapon Economy Changes
- Weapon economy has been rebalanced to reduce weapon hoarding and improve overall fairness
- Heavy PvP players previously faced tougher weapon decisions compared to passive players
- Goal: make weapon attrition a challenge for all playstyles
New Feature: Repair on Upgrade
- Upgrading weapons now repairs 25% of max durability
- Makes upgrading more accessible without needing full repairs first
- Helps improve the overall weapon upgrade loop
Weapon Spawn and Durability Changes
- Reduced weapon spawns on map outskirts to increase tension in high-tier areas
- Increased durability range on spawned weapons
- Lowered average durability outside locked rooms
Durability Changes:
- Average durability: 50 → 30
- Outskirts weapons can spawn as low as 15 durability
- Locked rooms still offer weapons around 60 durability
Weapon Durability Loss Adjustments
Durability loss per shot:
- Common: +75%
- Uncommon: +50%
- Rare: +35%
- Epic: -5%
- Legendary: -10%
- High-tier weapons now last longer compared to lower-tier weapons
On Player Knockout:
- Durability loss reduced from -30% → -15%
- Supports PvP as a more viable playstyle
ARC Enemy Changes
- Removed Comets from standard sessions in Dam Battlegrounds
- Reduced Firefly presence in Dam Battlegrounds
- Reduced Comet presence in Buried City
Dev Note:
- Changes aim to lower difficulty in beginner sessions
Gameplay Updates
Stella Montis
- Improved loot distribution for Exodus recyclables across containers
Item Changes
Vaporizer Regulator
- Stack size increased: 1 → 3
Trigger ‘Nade
- Added delays to reduce grenade spam:
- 1 second delay after throw
- 1.3 second delay after trigger
- Cannot throw and trigger grenades simultaneously anymore
Photoelectric Cloak
- Weight increased: 1 → 3
- Power usage increased: 2.5/s → 10/s
Dev Note:
- Cloak was overperforming; changes add more strategic use
Weapon Balancing – Bettina
- Base damage: 14 → 16
- Fire rate: 285 → 235
- Dispersion reduced (~40%)
- Faster recovery (~30%)
- Damage vs ARC armor increased (~33%)
Heavy Ammo:
- Stack size increased: 40 → 60
Bug Fixes and Improvements
ARC Fixes
- Fixed aim assist targeting weak spots
- Fixed enemies not reacting to sounds
- Fixed patrols stopping unexpectedly
Animation & Emotes
- Emotes can now be used while running
- Fixed emote audio and preview issues
Audio Fixes
- Fixed missing footstep sounds
- Improved surface audio accuracy
- Added voice chat noise suppression
- Fixed voice chat bugs and crashes
Gameplay Fixes
- Fixed deployables placed inside extraction elevators
- Fixed incorrect bullet spawn positions
- Fixed achievement exploits
- Expedition system now supports late departure option
Item Fixes
- Binocular zoom fixed
- Zipline bugs fixed (fall damage, invisible anchors)
- Vita Spray healing exploit fixed
Map Fixes
Blue Gate
- Fixed clipping, lighting, and interaction issues
Buried City
- Fixed wall clipping and roof flickering
- Removed problematic zipline
Spaceport
- Fixed collision issues and launch bugs
Dam Battlegrounds
- Fixed environment bugs, stuck spots, and materials
Movement & Performance
- Crouch speed now capped to walk speed when using items
- Fixed incorrect heavy landing triggers
- Improved performance and reduced rubber-banding
- Upgraded Intel XeSS to version 3.0.0
Quest Fixes
- Fixed Seeker Grenade eliminations not counting toward progress
All New Arc Raiders Cosmetics in Riven Tides Update
The Arc Raiders Riven Tides update has also added several new cosmetic sets to the game. At the launch of Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0, players will be able to purchase the Solare and Rachetta set for 1,600 and 1,500 coins.
Here is every new Arc Raiders cosmetic that will be added soon:
- The Solare Set
- Price: 1,600 Coins
- Release Date: April, 28
- The Rachetta Set
- Price: 1,500 Coins
- Release Date: April 28
- The Corsaro Set (TBA)
- The Castaway Set (TBA)
- The Sandveil Set (TBA)
Embark Studios has confirmed that the Corsaro, Castaway, and Sandveil sets will be added to the Arc Raiders shop throughout the month of May. Based on new skins usually being introduced during the weekly update, players are likely to see the cosmetics on May 5, May 12, and May 19.