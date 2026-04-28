Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0 Patch Notes: Weapon Repair Overhaul and Riven Tides Changes

The Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0 is now live and includes the massive Riven Tides map. However, the latest expansion also adds several gameplay balancing changes and new features. Here is everything new in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes.

As , the Arc Raiders Riven Tides Update is a beefy one. However, we now have the full Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0 patch notes, which have revealed many additional gameplay balancing changes. However, the main theme of this update appears to center around Weapon Durability.

Videos by VICE

For example, the Weapon Upgrade system has been changed so that weapons get 25% repaired upon being upgraded. However, Embark has also overhauled weapon durability across the board, making Legendary items have more longevity.

For your convenience, here are the full Arc Raiders Patch Notes for the Riven Tides Update 1.26.0:

Screenshot: Embark Studios

What’s New in Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0

Riven Tides Map

New coastal map added to the game

Beachcombing Map Condition

New minor Map Condition exclusive to Riven Tides

Search for buried treasure on the beaches

Requires the right tools and comes with unexpected discoveries

New Enemy – ARC Turbine

New flying ARC enemy added

Expedition Window

New Items

Epic Gadget – Powered Descender

Uncommon Throwable – Crash Mat

Common Deployable – White Flag

Common Gadget – Dockmaster’s Detector

Screenshot: Embark Studios

New Player Project

Avian Alarm

Last Resort Event

Earn merits by collecting ship models and gaining XP across maps

Rewards include: “Wind Sprite” Ship Model “Twilight Compass” Ship Model “Velocity” Ship Model “Sirena Dorata” Ship Model “Leviathan’s Crown” Ship Model



Trials Season 4

New season of Trials included in the update

Weapon Economy Changes

Weapon economy has been rebalanced to reduce weapon hoarding and improve overall fairness

weapon hoarding and improve overall fairness Heavy PvP players previously faced tougher weapon decisions compared to passive players

Goal: make weapon attrition a challenge for all playstyles

New Feature: Repair on Upgrade

Upgrading weapons now repairs 25% of max durability

Makes upgrading more accessible without needing full repairs first

Helps improve the overall weapon upgrade loop

Weapon Spawn and Durability Changes

Reduced weapon spawns on map outskirts to increase tension in high-tier areas

Increased durability range on spawned weapons

Lowered average durability outside locked rooms

Durability Changes:

Average durability: 50 → 30

Outskirts weapons can spawn as low as 15 durability

Locked rooms still offer weapons around 60 durability

Weapon Durability Loss Adjustments

Durability loss per shot:

Common: +75%

Uncommon: +50%

Rare: +35%

Epic: -5%

Legendary: -10%

High-tier weapons now last longer compared to lower-tier weapons

On Player Knockout:

Durability loss reduced from -30% → -15%

Supports PvP as a more viable playstyle

ARC Enemy Changes

Removed Comets from standard sessions in Dam Battlegrounds

Reduced Firefly presence in Dam Battlegrounds

Reduced Comet presence in Buried City

Dev Note:

Changes aim to lower difficulty in beginner sessions

Stella Montis

Improved loot distribution for Exodus recyclables across containers

Item Changes

Vaporizer Regulator

Stack size increased: 1 → 3

Trigger ‘Nade

Added delays to reduce grenade spam: 1 second delay after throw 1.3 second delay after trigger

Cannot throw and trigger grenades simultaneously anymore

Photoelectric Cloak

Weight increased: 1 → 3

Power usage increased: 2.5/s → 10/s

Dev Note:

Cloak was overperforming; changes add more strategic use

Weapon Balancing – Bettina

Base damage: 14 → 16

Fire rate: 285 → 235

Dispersion reduced (~40%)

Faster recovery (~30%)

Damage vs ARC armor increased (~33%)

Heavy Ammo:

Stack size increased: 40 → 60

Bug Fixes and Improvements

ARC Fixes

Fixed aim assist targeting weak spots

Fixed enemies not reacting to sounds

Fixed patrols stopping unexpectedly

Animation & Emotes

Emotes can now be used while running

Fixed emote audio and preview issues

Audio Fixes

Fixed missing footstep sounds

Improved surface audio accuracy

Added voice chat noise suppression

Fixed voice chat bugs and crashes

Gameplay Fixes

Fixed deployables placed inside extraction elevators

Fixed incorrect bullet spawn positions

Fixed achievement exploits

Expedition system now supports late departure option

Item Fixes

Binocular zoom fixed

Zipline bugs fixed (fall damage, invisible anchors)

Vita Spray healing exploit fixed

Map Fixes

Blue Gate

Fixed clipping, lighting, and interaction issues

Buried City

Fixed wall clipping and roof flickering

Removed problematic zipline

Spaceport

Fixed collision issues and launch bugs

Dam Battlegrounds

Fixed environment bugs, stuck spots, and materials

Movement & Performance

Crouch speed now capped to walk speed when using items

Fixed incorrect heavy landing triggers

Improved performance and reduced rubber-banding

Upgraded Intel XeSS to version 3.0.0

Quest Fixes

Fixed Seeker Grenade eliminations not counting toward progress

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders Riven Tides update has also added several new cosmetic sets to the game. At the launch of Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0, players will be able to purchase the Solare and Rachetta set for 1,600 and 1,500 coins.

Here is every new Arc Raiders cosmetic that will be added soon:

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Solare Set Price: 1,600 Coins Release Date: April, 28

The Rachetta Set Price: 1,500 Coins Release Date: April 28

The Corsaro Set (TBA)

(TBA) The Castaway Set (TBA)

(TBA) The Sandveil Set (TBA)

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Embark Studios has confirmed that the Corsaro, Castaway, and Sandveil sets will be added to the Arc Raiders shop throughout the month of May. Based on new skins usually being introduced during the weekly update, players are likely to see the cosmetics on May 5, May 12, and May 19.