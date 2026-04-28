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Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0 Patch Notes: Weapon Repair Overhaul and Riven Tides Changes

Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0 patch notes, including weapon durability changes, repair overhaul, and Riven Tides content.

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The Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0 is now live and includes the massive Riven Tides map. However, the latest expansion also adds several gameplay balancing changes and new features. Here is everything new in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes.

Biggest Changes in Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0

As we previously reported, the Arc Raiders Riven Tides Update is a beefy one. However, we now have the full Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0 patch notes, which have revealed many additional gameplay balancing changes. However, the main theme of this update appears to center around Weapon Durability.

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For example, the Weapon Upgrade system has been changed so that weapons get 25% repaired upon being upgraded. However, Embark has also overhauled weapon durability across the board, making Legendary items have more longevity.

For your convenience, here are the full Arc Raiders Patch Notes for the Riven Tides Update 1.26.0:

Arc Raiders Patch Notes for update 1.26.0

Arc Raiders Update Patch Notes Riven Tides
Screenshot: Embark Studios

What’s New in Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0

Riven Tides Map

  • New coastal map added to the game

Beachcombing Map Condition

  • New minor Map Condition exclusive to Riven Tides
  • Search for buried treasure on the beaches
  • Requires the right tools and comes with unexpected discoveries

New Enemy – ARC Turbine

  • New flying ARC enemy added

Expedition Window

New Items

  • Epic Gadget – Powered Descender
  • Uncommon Throwable – Crash Mat
  • Common Deployable – White Flag
  • Common Gadget – Dockmaster’s Detector
Arc Raiders Update Beach Combing
Screenshot: Embark Studios

New Player Project

  • Avian Alarm

Last Resort Event

  • Earn merits by collecting ship models and gaining XP across maps
  • Rewards include:
    • “Wind Sprite” Ship Model
    • “Twilight Compass” Ship Model
    • “Velocity” Ship Model
    • “Sirena Dorata” Ship Model
    • “Leviathan’s Crown” Ship Model

Trials Season 4

  • New season of Trials included in the update

Weapon Economy Changes

  • Weapon economy has been rebalanced to reduce weapon hoarding and improve overall fairness
  • Heavy PvP players previously faced tougher weapon decisions compared to passive players
  • Goal: make weapon attrition a challenge for all playstyles

New Feature: Repair on Upgrade

  • Upgrading weapons now repairs 25% of max durability
  • Makes upgrading more accessible without needing full repairs first
  • Helps improve the overall weapon upgrade loop

Weapon Spawn and Durability Changes

  • Reduced weapon spawns on map outskirts to increase tension in high-tier areas
  • Increased durability range on spawned weapons
  • Lowered average durability outside locked rooms

Durability Changes:

  • Average durability: 50 → 30
  • Outskirts weapons can spawn as low as 15 durability
  • Locked rooms still offer weapons around 60 durability

Weapon Durability Loss Adjustments

Durability loss per shot:

  • Common: +75%
  • Uncommon: +50%
  • Rare: +35%
  • Epic: -5%
  • Legendary: -10%
  • High-tier weapons now last longer compared to lower-tier weapons

On Player Knockout:

  • Durability loss reduced from -30% → -15%
  • Supports PvP as a more viable playstyle

ARC Enemy Changes

  • Removed Comets from standard sessions in Dam Battlegrounds
  • Reduced Firefly presence in Dam Battlegrounds
  • Reduced Comet presence in Buried City

Dev Note:

  • Changes aim to lower difficulty in beginner sessions

Gameplay Updates

Stella Montis

  • Improved loot distribution for Exodus recyclables across containers

Item Changes

Vaporizer Regulator

  • Stack size increased: 1 → 3

Trigger ‘Nade

  • Added delays to reduce grenade spam:
    • 1 second delay after throw
    • 1.3 second delay after trigger
  • Cannot throw and trigger grenades simultaneously anymore

Photoelectric Cloak

  • Weight increased: 1 → 3
  • Power usage increased: 2.5/s → 10/s

Dev Note:

  • Cloak was overperforming; changes add more strategic use

Weapon Balancing – Bettina

  • Base damage: 14 → 16
  • Fire rate: 285 → 235
  • Dispersion reduced (~40%)
  • Faster recovery (~30%)
  • Damage vs ARC armor increased (~33%)

Heavy Ammo:

  • Stack size increased: 40 → 60

Bug Fixes and Improvements

ARC Fixes

  • Fixed aim assist targeting weak spots
  • Fixed enemies not reacting to sounds
  • Fixed patrols stopping unexpectedly

Animation & Emotes

  • Emotes can now be used while running
  • Fixed emote audio and preview issues

Audio Fixes

  • Fixed missing footstep sounds
  • Improved surface audio accuracy
  • Added voice chat noise suppression
  • Fixed voice chat bugs and crashes

Gameplay Fixes

  • Fixed deployables placed inside extraction elevators
  • Fixed incorrect bullet spawn positions
  • Fixed achievement exploits
  • Expedition system now supports late departure option

Item Fixes

  • Binocular zoom fixed
  • Zipline bugs fixed (fall damage, invisible anchors)
  • Vita Spray healing exploit fixed

Map Fixes

Blue Gate

  • Fixed clipping, lighting, and interaction issues

Buried City

  • Fixed wall clipping and roof flickering
  • Removed problematic zipline

Spaceport

  • Fixed collision issues and launch bugs

Dam Battlegrounds

  • Fixed environment bugs, stuck spots, and materials

Movement & Performance

  • Crouch speed now capped to walk speed when using items
  • Fixed incorrect heavy landing triggers
  • Improved performance and reduced rubber-banding
  • Upgraded Intel XeSS to version 3.0.0

Quest Fixes

  • Fixed Seeker Grenade eliminations not counting toward progress

All New Arc Raiders Cosmetics in Riven Tides Update

Arc Raiders Riven Tides Cosmetics
Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders Riven Tides update has also added several new cosmetic sets to the game. At the launch of Arc Raiders Update 1.26.0, players will be able to purchase the Solare and Rachetta set for 1,600 and 1,500 coins.

Here is every new Arc Raiders cosmetic that will be added soon:

Arc Raiders Solare Set
Screenshot: Embark Studios
  • The Solare Set
    • Price: 1,600 Coins
    • Release Date: April, 28
  • The Rachetta Set
    • Price: 1,500 Coins
    • Release Date: April 28
  • The Corsaro Set (TBA)
  • The Castaway Set (TBA)
  • The Sandveil Set (TBA)
Arc Raiders Rachetta Set
Screenshot: Embark Studios

Embark Studios has confirmed that the Corsaro, Castaway, and Sandveil sets will be added to the Arc Raiders shop throughout the month of May. Based on new skins usually being introduced during the weekly update, players are likely to see the cosmetics on May 5, May 12, and May 19.

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