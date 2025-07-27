More and more people are opting to keep their relationships offline today. Also referred to as a “quiet relationship,” this dynamic has its pros and cons.

Are you in a quiet relationship? Here’s everything you should know.

Videos by VICE

What Is a Quiet Relationship?

A quiet relationship is a private relationship. Basically, this means you’re not sharing your partner or your relationship on social media. Oftentimes, the intention behind this type of relationship is pure. You want to protect the connection from potential drama or criticism. However, it’s important that both partners agree with the dynamic so no one feels confused or hidden.

Pros of a Quiet Relationship

1. Protects Your Connection

In some ways, having a quiet relationship can be beneficial, as you’re protecting it from external scrutiny. Rather than sharing every detail of your dating life, you’re keeping it private to preserve the connection.

2. Creates Stronger Emotional Intimacy

Keeping your relationship offline can help you focus on what matters most: you and your partner. Rather than ruminating over how your relationship is being perceived, you’re pouring more energy into building emotional intimacy between just the two of you.

Cons of a Quiet Relationship

1. Might Make Your Partner Feel Like You’re Hiding Them

If you’re deliberately hiding your relationship because you’re fearing judgment or don’t want people to know you’re taken, that’s a whole other issue. This will naturally make your partner feel like you’re keeping them a secret, which can cause a ton of insecurity, doubt, jealousy, and even resentment.

2. Fuels the Fear of What Others Think

Sometimes, we avoid the things we’re most afraid of, which only further fuels the fear. For example, maybe you’re worried that your friends and family won’t approve, so you keep the relationship a secret for as long as possible.

Should You Be in a Quiet Relationship?

On Reddit, many people shared their opinions on private relationships. One person in particular brought up a great point: if you’re going to pursue a quiet relationship, make sure you’re on the same page with your partner.

“I think it’s certainly something to talk through with your partner, as perspectives on this topic are going to vary by couple,” they wrote. “The older I get, the more I think of social media as more image management than reality—so although I don’t want to be anybody’s secret when I’m in a relationship, I also don’t expect to be tagged in nearly every post or have a bunch of photos posted with my significant other.”

This makes complete sense. You shouldn’t feel the need to go out of your way to prove you’re in a happy relationship or that you love your partner.

“I also think that there’s a difference between letting the real world know who your SO is and the social media world know,” the Redditor continued. “Personally, I place less importance on the latter—but that’s just me. I think it comes down to the fact that if something is important (whether it be a partner’s social media presence or something else), then it’s worth a conversation (or several) in real life to communicate that importance and any surrounding expectations. If you don’t communicate those expectations, you run the risk of ruminating over something that started out small and has the potential to become much bigger.”

This is a great outlook on the situation, as it allows space for both people to voice their own needs and preferences. Additionally, as the Redditor mentioned, there’s a major difference between keeping things offline vs. keeping someone private in your real life. For example, choosing not to post someone on your Instagram isn’t nearly as harmful as choosing not to bring them around your loved ones.

What matters is finding a happy middle ground where both you and your partner feel fulfilled.