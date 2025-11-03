As Cuffing Season Settles In, Beward of the Toxic Dating Trend ‘Winter Coating’

As if we need another brutal, cold-hearted dating trend going into the winter season…

As the days get shorter and the temperatures get colder, it’s natural to crave comfort, intimacy, and companionship. But this dating trend takes “cuffing season” to an entirely new (and more troublesome) level.

“Winter coating” is yet another toxic pattern you’ll want to look out for this year. Here’s what it means and how to spot it.

What Is Winter Coating?

Similar to the concept of cuffing season, winter coating involves reaching out to an ex-partner to reignite a spark during the cold winter months. It’s not about true love and reconnection; rather, it’s about filling the void we often feel during wintertime.

For example, let’s say an individual is experiencing the winter blues a bit more heavily than they anticipated, and they suddenly crave physical intimacy and emotional comfort. So, against their better judgment, they reach out to that ex they dumped back in May—you know, the one who worshipped the ground they walked on and brought a sense of warmth no one else could provide.

Instead of leaving the poor, broken-hearted ex alone so they can heal, the heartbreaker disturbs their peace and lures them back in for their own selfish desires. Essentially, they’re using them as a “winter coat” during the frigid time of year, with the intent to discard them come spring.

“During winter, I’ve noticed that people tend to come out of the woodwork because of loneliness and the holidays are right around the corner,” Thalia Ouimet, a matchmaker and dating coach, told TODAY.com. “Families tend to ask a lot of questions like ‘Do you have a boyfriend’ or ‘Do you have a girlfriend, ‘ so people tend to get really stressed about not having a partner and will reach out to an ex-flame to try to rekindle things before the holidays.”

Of course, it makes sense why so many people search for love during cuffing season. But with winter coating, there’s typically an intent to shed that relationship once it’s served its purpose.

Signs Your Partner Is ‘Winter Coating’ You

Worried you’re the victim of winter-coating? Here are four warning signs to look out for.

1. They Only Reach Out During Winter

Obviously, a major red flag is someone who only contacts you during a certain time of the year. When social schedules are filled up, the air is warm, and possibilities are endless, they’re nowhere to be found. However, when life starts to slow down and the cold starts to creep in, they’re suddenly checking in on you again. Don’t fall for this selfish tactic.

2. Their Communication Is Dicey

Someone who “winter coats” their partner likely isn’t the best communicator. In fact, they probably only reach out when they need something or want your company. Rather than daily check-ins and thoughtful conversations, you settle for last-minute invites or late-night texts.

3. They Only See You When It’s Convenient

Unfortunately, today’s dating world is quite self-absorbed. Many daters, especially those who partake in winter coating, only make plans when it’s convenient for them. They don’t go out of their way to visit you, schedule fancy dates to woo you, or reciprocate your effort. Instead, they expect you to come to them and fit into their schedule—and never vice versa.

4. They Prioritize Their Needs Above Yours

These selfish daters tend to worry only about their own wants and needs, paying zero regard to yours. If you’re constantly accommodating them while receiving the bare minimum in return, you might be getting winter-coated. Your needs should not fall on deaf ears. You matter just as much as your partner.