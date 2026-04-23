Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Finally Reveals Gameplay Footage, New Features, and Release Date

After months of rumors and leaks, Ubisoft has officially revealed Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced and confirmed the upcoming summer release date.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Releases July 9, 2026

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Edward Kenway is officially back. More than a decade after the original game’s launch, Resynced is a faithful recreation of Black Flag, enhanced in the latest version of the Anvil Engine featuring many improvements and new content and led by Ubisoft Singapore.

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The project’s team includes many of the original game’s developers returning to bring the game to the latest generation of hardware. The goal of the project is to deliver a faithful remake that enhances and honors the original game.

“You’ll return to the Caribbean to live the pirate life as the captain of the Jackdaw and experience the thrills and danger of explosive naval combat, cutthroat sword battles of the new and improved parry-driven combat system, a total visual overhaul that brings the beautiful tropical environment to life, and so much more. Take on the role of Edward Kenway on his journey from privateer to skilled Assassin and his fight against the Templars. You’ll relive Edward’s story, but in a world that‘s more immersive and realistic than ever before thanks to the latest technology and a team with a great passion for the game.”

As you might expect from a ground up remake, Black Flag Resynced is jam-packed with new and improved features and content.

Some of the new and enhanced features, quests, and stories include:

Locate and assign new Officers to the Jackdaw, who each bring a special ability to naval combat.

Playas have been reworked, offering new rewards and unique encounters on islands across the map.

Additional missions and new scenes featuring Matt Ryan, Edward’s Original voice actor and the original cast.

More customization options for the Jackdaw, including new skins and the all-new ship’s pets to bring along a cat or monkey companion while you sail.

Reworked Kenway’s Fleet, which allows players to use captured ships to generate passive income through rare activities and trading, now available in the Captain’s Cabin and on all versions of AC Black Flag Resynced

The old shanties are back, but are joined by a new set of 10 songs for your crew to bellow as you sail.

Reworked action-adventure combat featuring:

New visceral takedowns

New parrying mechanics

Quick-fire rope dart and pistol moves

A new enemy archetype – the Demolitionist

New and enhanced stealth gameplay:

Observe mode which extends Edward’s Eagle Vision.

Crouch-anywhere lets Edward lower his profile anywhere on land.

Dive-anywhere means Edward can stealthily approach seafront locations and ships.

Shadows and low light will affect Edward’s visibility during stealth sequences.

Reworked naval combat:

New secondary weapons have been added to try out in combat, including: Shrapnel barrels explode and damage enemy sails. 8-pounders open up more weakpoints in enemy ship hulls.

Enemy ships and factions reworked to add different equipment depending on their alliances.

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It’s exciting to hear that careful care was put into preserving the original experience, while still adding lots of modern twists on the game. Here are a few of the changes that seem like they’ll be the most impactful for players:

The combat system has been entirely reworked into an action-oriented experience. Fast, more fluid attacks and combos.

The game now features smooth and improved iconic parkour moves. Tighter control, resulting in better control and deadly assassination.

Players have the ability to crouch at any time, which is a huge boost for stealth players.

Tailing and eavesdropping missions have been totally reworked to eliminate instant desynchronization when you’re spotted.

Kenway’s ship is of course returning and will bring a load of new firepower. More power and flexibility to take down opponent’s ships. Three brand-new officers are also being added to the lineup. Each officer has a unique narrative quest line and unlockable special abilities.

Tons of additional details about the game will be arriving in the months leading up to the July launch, so be sure to check back soon for more news and updates.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced releases on July 9, 2026 for PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.