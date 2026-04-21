Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Trailer Leak and Worldwide Reveal Date and Time Confirmed

The worst kept secret in gaming is back again, just a few days before its official reveal arrives, and this time a few seconds of the new trailer have leaked online.

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced Trailer Leak

First look at Assassins Creed Black Flag Resynced gameplay.



Reveal showcase coming this Thursday.pic.twitter.com/J7RNOA81JC — KAMI (@Okami13_) April 21, 2026

The official reveal of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced has not arrived yet, despite months of leaks and rumors, but the full unveiling is just a few days away now. According to multiple sources, a press event took place last week where select members of the media had a chance to see a behind-closed-doors look at the game.

Videos by VICE

A full reveal to the public is expected later this week, but somehow a clip from the reveal trailer has already released online and is making the rounds. The clip features a fully remade section of cinematic footage with improved character models and lighting that includes the iconic naval battles that the original game was famous for.

The in-game footage features Edward Kenway on deck with Blackbeard. It also sounds like the voice acting in the clip is coming from Kenway’s original voice actor Matt Ryan.

Fans on Reddit and social media have already been doing side-by-side comparisons of the brief clip with scenes from the original to check out the improvements that have been made. There’s no denying that some massive leaps forward have been made when comparing the original Xbox 360 era graphics to the updated visuals.

Assassin's Creed Blackflag – Original vs Remake !! pic.twitter.com/rFthV58eBv — AMIT ROY (@GamerInVoid) April 21, 2026

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Ubisoft is finally publicly acknowledging that the Black Flag Resynced reveal is coming and has made its plans for the announcement official. Fans can tune in for a worldwide reveal showcase on Thursday, April 23 at 9am Pacific / 12pm Eastern / 5pm UK time.

“The iconic solo pirate adventure returns. Tune in April 23rd, 4PM UTC – 6PM CEST – 9AM PDT for the worldwide reveal showcase of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.”

Ubisoft hasn’t confirmed exactly what they will share during the event, but hopefully after all this time it will include cinematics, gameplay, and possibly even a concrete release date in the near future.

There is sure to be a lot of news that comes out of the showcase, so be sure to check back later this week for more Black Flag updates.

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced has not officially been announced yet and there is no confirmed release window at this time.