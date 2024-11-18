‘Assassin’s Creed Syndicate’ Is Getting a 60FPS Patch, Hopium for ‘Watch Dogs 2’ Patch Restored

In an unexpected twist of fate, one of the better classic Assassin’s Creed games is getting some well-deserved love. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is officially getting a 60FPS patch for current-gen consoles on November 19, 2024. It’s renewed my hope Ubisoft is listening and will give all of their classics a patch. Now, we just need to hope for the same thing to happen with Watch Dogs 2.

If You Won’t Touch ‘Watch Dogs 2’, at Least Give ‘Assassin’s Creed: Unity’ a Proper Patch

While hardly regarded as one of the best entries in the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate has garnered quite the following. The trip into a fully digitized London is quite a joy, and it’s still quite the looker all these years later. It’s also when Assassin’s Creed was about hunting down a specific target and eliminating them instead of a 200-hour open-world RPG. Plus, no battle passes, unlike the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

The streets of London are calling…#AssassinsCreedSyndicate free 60 FPS update available tomorrow on PS5, PS5 pro & Xbox Series X|S pic.twitter.com/o2T5NdVXtk — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) November 18, 2024 Tweet via @Ubisoft on X (formerly known as Twitter)

As you may or may not know, I absolutely adore Watch Dogs 2. I think it’s not only one of the best games that Ubisoft has ever made, I would consider it to be the best open-world game made to date. Seeing that Ubisoft is seemingly paying attention to some of their classic games, this is my cry for them to listen to my pleas for a current-gen update to one of my favorite games. Maybe they’re preparing for the next 10 Assassin’s Creed games that are coming out over the next five years. Or maybe they’re trying to build up hype for the upcoming release of Shadows.

Either way, I would love to see some of their other titles get the same treatment. What reason is there for the console releases of their magnum opus to be at 30FPS? PC has had high-resolution textures and a seemingly uncapped framerate for years. Let the console fans get their hands on the ultimate version of your best game. Granted, they’re still playable, sure, and I would strongly suggest it. But, this would be the ultimate upgrade in my eyes and a way to possibly bring me back into the ecosystem.