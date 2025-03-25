Baa-pocalypse Now: Goat Direct to Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Goat Simulator

The goats are coming! Coffee Stain North has announced a Goat Direct for April 1st, revealing a number of exciting and likely hilarious announcements for the Goat Simulator series. I know what you’re thinking, I too have been scarred by EGM’s April Fools’ Day jokes in the past. But Coffee Stain North has it covered by assuring us that these announcements are totally real. The original game was released on April 1st, and this is just the way this will work.

You gotta love self-awareness, though, as the creative director of Coffee Stain North himself said:

“Come one, come all to the grand finale of Goat Simulator’s anniversary year! 2024 will always be the ‘Year of the Goat’ in our hearts, but we can’t wait to celebrate even more exciting revelations coming in 2025. We do realise that announcing lots of new things on April Fools’ day isn’t always the best of ideas, but we think we’ve truly outdone ourselves this year, so please believe us and tune in to ‘Goat Direct’!”

Outside of the everlasting fear of the day itself, I’m excited to see what they have cooked up for this. This is the end of the 10th-anniversary celebration, so it’s only right they finish it with a bang. The Goat Direct arrives on April 1st at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 07:00 PDT / 10:00 EDT.

BIG ‘GOAT simulator’ ENERGY

Screenshot: Coffee Stain Publishing

I have often looked at this series of games as one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen. And of course, there’s always a significant double-down the next time I see a new video. So I’m looking forward to what Coffee Stain North shows up with as they’re promising:

“World Premiere reveals for the likes of Goat Simulator 3, alongside a number of announcements from Coffee Stain North’s partners – including an update on the previously revealed Goat Simulator: The Card Game, as well as lots more top secret news!”

Who would have thought we’d get here from a series of games about being as destructive a goat as possible? And honestly, this feels like a sign for me to get into the series. Its level of ridiculousness is right up my alley. I appreciate both people and games that don’t take themselves too seriously. And this seems to fit the bill perfectly. So, when that Goat Direct hits, I’ll be right there for whatever comes out of it. I will accept my four-legged overlord and go forward in peace.