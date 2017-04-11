Bacon Cheeseburger Recipe

“No, you can’t have too many burger recipes.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

¾ pound ground beef (use 80% lean for juiciest burgers)

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2-3 slices bacon

1 slice cheese (American or cheddar for the most classic flavor)

2-3 slices pickle

mustard, mayo, or ketchup (if you partake)

1 hamburger bun

Directions

1. Start by mixing the ground beef and spices in a large bowl. Once thoroughly mixed, mold the meat into patty, keeping it as flat as possible.

2. Heat a good, seasoned cast iron skillet to medium-high heat.

3. Add the slices of bacon and cook until crispy, about 7 minutes. Remove the slices and set aside to drain.

4. Drain the skillet of bacon grease and return it to the range, raising the heat to high.

5. Add the patty and sear both sides, cooking through to desired doneness. In the last second of cooking the patty, add the slice of cheese on top of the patty so that it can melt.

6. Remove the cooked patty and assemble the sandwich.

From The Rob Ford Bender Guide to Toronto’s Best Sandwiches