‘Balatro’: The Destroyer of Idle Time

Balatro, the roguelike card game that found a rabid fanbase after releasing on Steam and consoles, found its way to mobile devices on September 26. I heard incredible things about it. “Game of the Year” conversations made my ears perk up multiple times, but I could never find the time to pick it up. With it finally showing up on Apple Arcade, I felt like there was no time like the present.

And let me tell you, it was a decision I would soon lovingly regret. I downloaded it the day it dropped into the App Store, and within 10 minutes, it clicked. Soon, I locked in and started attacking blinds and planning my next move. Slowly, time started to melt away, and there were times I flat-out couldn’t put it down. In the early stages of play, as I learned the nuances of the game, I naturally got better. That is a characteristic I believe the best roguelikes exhibit.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Playstack

In ‘Balatro,’ I’vE BECOME ONE WITH THE CARDS

There’s a gameplay loop here that operates on equal parts skill, planning, and luck. I can’t count how many times I made it to the last Boss Blind only to get “The Wall.” Or my least favorite of all of them, “The Needle,” which forces you to only play one hand. Despite these occasionally painful rolls, I never feel like I’m doing anything wrong — just that I didn’t plan for those blinds.

The last month I’ve spent playing, I’ve discovered my favorite Jokers and combos that do insane scores. For all that work, I’ve only got two clears, and they’ve only happened within the last week. This is a game that satisfies that competitive itch I never seem to be able to shake. I’ve stayed up until 2:00 in the morning a few nights, not even lying to myself with “One more game.”

Balatro made a believer out of me quickly. It made a mockery of my concept of time. Most important of all, though, it is another shining example of indie game excellence at a time where the industry needs it most.