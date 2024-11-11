Barry Keoghan Is Kind of a Scumbag in the New Fontaines D.C. Music Video

Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan stars in the new music video for the Fontaines D.C.’s song “Bug,” and, honestly, it seems like he’s kind of a scumbag. Pitchfork reports that the footage is actually from the movie Bird, by filmmaker Andrea Arnold (American Honey, Big Little Lies), who put together the music video together for the Irish rock band.

“Andrea Arnold was kind enough to cut up a sequence to our tune ‘Bug’ featuring Barry Keoghan playing the character Bug in her new movie Bird,” said Fontaines D.C.’s guitarist Carlos O’Connell. “‘Bug’ is a song that happened quickly and convinced everyone quicker. In my eyes, the character Bug, the tattoo ‘Bug’s Life,’ Andrea’s essential & romantic worlds, and the line ‘Changed my name to “Promise you, Yea”’; when put all together make convincing needless & conviction undeniable.”

Videos by VICE

“Big thanks to Andrea Arnold for letting us in so close to her visionary universe,” O’Connell added. “She’ll be remembered how we remember Bacon or Goya.”

Admittedly, the nature of Keoghan’s character in Bird/”Bug” seems complicated, as he appears to strive to be a good dad, but he also cuts up cocaine while his adolescent daughter is right behind him so… the evidence makes it hard to say the jury is still out on the character of Bug being a scumbag.

In addition to Keoghan, Bird also stars Franz Rogowski and Nykiya Adams. The film is now playing in select theaters.

Fontaines D.C. is currently touring the world in support of their Grammy-nominated 2024 album Romance, which features “Bug.” The band will make their way to North America sometime in 2025.