Battlefield 6 and Marvel Rivals Make The Cut for Steam’s Top Selling Games of 2025 (So Far)

Valve offered a sneak peek at the year in review by revealing the top 100 products, by revenue earned in 2025, as of December 1. The list will be updated again with final data on January 1, 2026.

Steam’s Top 12 Games of 2025 by revenue

As 2026 inches closer, more end of the year data is being revealed about consumer behaviors and spending patterns. Valve is the latest to join the 2025 recap trend and reveal an early look at the top 2025 games on Steam, based on revenue earned.

The list’s top tier includes some of the year’s biggest hits, like Arc Raiders and Battlefield 6, but also reveals the power of forever games and a handful of powerful indie titles.

Here is a list of the Platinum tier, which includes first through twelfth place sorted randomly:

Arc Raiders

Call of Duty

Schedule 1

Battlefield 6

Apex Legends

Marvel Rivals

Monster Hunter Wilds

Counter Strike 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

DOTA 2

R.E.P.O.

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Most of the list is fairly predictable, but it is interesting to see Marvel Rivals stick around in the top tier a year after its release. The game continues to maintain popularity with the streaming community and its rotating shop of skins (like the recently announced Lady Loki) seems to have stayed incredibly popular up through its fifth season.

Note that these rankings are based on gross revenue, which includes sales plus microtransactions.

The Rest of Steam’s 2025 Top 25 Games By Revenue

The list goes on to include even more indie titles and games as service that have proven their staying power. A few game of the year contenders from previous years continued to bring in top dollars, including 2024’s Helldivers 2 and 2023’s Baldur’s Gate 3.

Here are games 13 through 25 based on 2025 revenue, in random order:

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster

Helldivers 2

Dead by Daylight

Elden Ring: Nightreign

Red Dead Redemption 2

Warframe

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Split Fiction

EA Sports FC 26

Borderlands 4

Cyberpunk 2077

The Rest of Steam’s Top 2025 Games by revenue

The remainder of the list includes a mix of AAA titles, games as service titles, and breakout indie hits. Dispatch, which released fairly late in 2025 still manages to make the list. Other big 2025 hits like Silksong and Assassin’s Creed Shadows are also on the list.

Although Hades 2 and Silksong didn’t make the top tier of the overall list, both titles did fall into the Platinum category for the Steam Deck specific list.

It doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that games that seem to be forever earners like Grand Theft Auto 5, Ark, and Stardew Valley also fall into these tiers.

Gamers can check back on January 1, 2026 to see the final standings of Steam’s top 2025 games by revenue.