Battling Burnout? Spit on This Stick to See How Bad It Is

A new device might just be able to help you identify signs of burnout—via your saliva.

Nutrix recently announced its new device CortiSense, which measures cortisol levels in your saliva. Basically, it has a cortisol-measuring sensor on the tip of the device, which looks similar to a vape. After sticking the device in your mouth, you’ll learn just how stressed the fuck out you are—through real-time data.

The saliva—along with its cortisol levels—are then “transmitted over to the digital health platform to combine with other data, like activity monitoring, glucose [and] weight,” said Nutrix co-founder and CTO Dr. Jemish Parmar at CES’s Unveiled event.

How CortiSense is Helping Battle Burnout

CortiSense is used primarily as a preventive health device, meaning it can flag potential signs of burnout that might need further addressing.

“Preventive health takes center stage with CortiSense,” the company wrote in a press release. “In the US alone, workplace stress accounts for about $190 billion in annual healthcare costs. Additionally, stress-related job burnout contributes up to $300 billion annually in absenteeism, reduced productivity, and healthcare expenses. CortiSense emerges as an indispensable asset in burnout prevention and management.”

This product has received the CES Innovation Award 2025, and it also seeks to help users manage stress, metabolism, and immune functions.

“This sensor brings unprecedented health insights with unbeatable precision, fully integrated into a robust health ecosystem enhanced by advanced AI technology for intuitive insights,” the company wrote. “CortiSense is pioneering a new era in preventive healthcare by personalizing wellness routines and making crucial health data readily available.”