Ever Wondered What Goths Wear to the Beach?

Sasha Louise at Kim West Latex top, Topman Design pants
PHOTOGRAPHY: ALEX DE MORA
STYLING: BETH RIVETT
Videos by VICE
Make-up: Oonah Anderson using MAC Cosmetics
Hair: Shiori Takahashi using Bumble and bumble
Model: Aris Schwabe at Nevs
Under jacket and pants
James Pilcher at Not Just A Label sweater, McQ pants
Under jacket and pants, GAP socks, Underground shoes, Cutler and Gross sunglasses
Topman Design coat, Nordic Poetry T-shirt
James Pilcher at Not Just A Label jacket
Topman Design jacket, La Moda jewelry
KTZ coat
Vintage jacket