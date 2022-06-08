One Dead After Car Driven Into Crowd of People in Berlin

One person has died and several others injured after a car struck pedestrians on a busy Berlin street.

Police in the German capital said it was too early to tell whether the crash was the result of an accident or had been an intentional act.

Pictures showed a silver Renault Clio crashed into a storefront. The driver of the vehicle has been detained, police said.

Derzeit gibt es einen größeren Einsatz in der #Tauenzienstraße.

Ein Mann soll in eine Menschengruppe gefahren sein. Ob es sich um einen Unfall handelt oder vorsätzliches Handeln, ist noch nicht bekannt. Einsatzkräfte halten den Mann, der gefahren sein, soll vor Ort fest.

^tsm — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) June 8, 2022

The incident took place around 10:30AM local time near the Kurfuerstendamm shopping area.

https://twitter.com/JoachimFahrun/status/1534464594667790336

The area is close to Breitscheidplatz where in 2016 a Tunisian national killed a truck driver and hijacked his vehicle before driving it into a Christmas market, killing 12 others. ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Actor John Barrowman said he had witnessed Wednesday’s incident firsthand.

https://twitter.com/JohnBarrowman/status/1534463886774046720

“The car came down on to the pavement then has come on to the road over there, has hit somebody, then has gone down the road and come back on to the pavement down that way,” he said, “and come back on to the pavement and gone through a bunch of people.”

This is a developing story.