Besan Ladoo Recipe

Makes about 50
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 2 hours
Ingredients
4 cups|450 grams chickpea flour (besan)
2 cups|290 grams whole wheat flour (atta)
5 sticks unsalted butter
2 cups|370 grams granulated sugar
1 cup|130 grams slivered almonds
Directions
- Heat the oven to 350°F. In a large saucepan, combine the flours with the butter. Place the saucepan in the oven and cook, stirring every 15 minutes or so, until the flours are fragrant and browned, about 1 hour.
- Stir in the sugar and cook for an additional 45 minutes to an hour. The mixture will resemble coarse meal, but should be moist enough to form into balls.
- Remove from the oven and stir in the almonds.
- While the mixture is still warm, shape into ping pong ball-sized treats (about 50 or so). Allow to cool, then serve. Ladoo can be stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to two months.
