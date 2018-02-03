VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Besan Ladoo Recipe

By

Palline indiani dolci besan ladoo
Share:

Makes about 50
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

4 cups|450 grams chickpea flour (besan)
2 cups|290 grams whole wheat flour (atta)
5 sticks unsalted butter
2 cups|370 grams granulated sugar
1 cup|130 grams slivered almonds

Videos by VICE

Directions

  1. Heat the oven to 350°F. In a large saucepan, combine the flours with the butter. Place the saucepan in the oven and cook, stirring every 15 minutes or so, until the flours are fragrant and browned, about 1 hour.
  2. Stir in the sugar and cook for an additional 45 minutes to an hour. The mixture will resemble coarse meal, but should be moist enough to form into balls.
  3. Remove from the oven and stir in the almonds.
  4. While the mixture is still warm, shape into ping pong ball-sized treats (about 50 or so). Allow to cool, then serve. Ladoo can be stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to two months.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE