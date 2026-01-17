These Best Dry Herb Vaporizers Are Worth Your Weed (And Your Money)

A quality dry herb vaporizer can change the game. You can get all the benefits of smoking weed without the health risks associated with inhaling smoke. Sure, inhaling anything isn’t great for your lungs, but research shows that dry herb vaporizers can reduce carbon monoxide emission, chronic respiratory symptoms, and exposure to many different toxins–all without impacting the high.

In many experiences, the high associated with dry herb vaporizers is actually considered better than the high from smoking. The devices deliver a more potent, cannabinoid-rich experience because they heat the compounds just enough to create a vapor without breaking them down. Smoke, on the other hand, destroys many of the compounds, including those that may contribute to a more balanced high.

If you’re on the hunt for a dry herb vaporizer, you may find yourself overwhelmed with all the options on the market. Given the sometimes hefty price tag, you’ll want to make sure that your purchase is within your weed budget while providing all the features you need. Let me help you narrow it down a bit.

The Holy Grail: VOLCANO HYBRID

The Volcano vaporizer is, hands down, one of the best inventions in weed history. STORZ & BICKEL launched the first iteration of this desktop vaporizer over 25 years ago. Designed with patients in mind, this device allows caregivers to hand a precise dose of vapor to patients and also allows recreational users to fill the bag and pass it around. The vapor produced is smooth, flavorful, and potent.

Since the launch of the first Volcano device, STORZ & BICKEL has continued to improve and innovate, bringing us to the latest version: the hybrid. This one comes with the option to inhale vapor through a tube kit or valve balloon and offers integrated touch button controls. You can also control the device through an app.

It’s hard to emphasize just how special this device is without full on gushing. As someone who appreciates the therapeutic benefits of cannabis but sometimes gets freaked out about the health effects of smoke, the Volcano Hybrid is probably the one weed-related thing I’d grab if I had to evacuate with a moment’s notice.

When I first got my Volcano, I was a bit apprehensive due to the sheer size and capabilities. I don’t like getting confused by technology. But it was a super quick and easy set up, and I was able to figure out how to use it without having to flip through the instructions. And once I tried it? There’s no going back. The vapor is smooth, the weed tastes amazing, and the effects are potent and balanced.

It’s certainly the most expensive option in this list (retailing at $699), but for good reason. If you’re someone looking to really invest in a product that will improve your experience, this is the one. The only drawback I can find is that it’s not portable.

Best Portable Dry Herb Vaporizer: Crafty+ or Mighty+

Crafty+ in the wild

Another Storz & Bickel creation, the Crafty + is an excellent portable option providing smooth, flavorful vapor with three handy pre-set temperatures. I’ve had my Crafty+ since 2019 and it’s still going strong without any signs of needing a replacement.

While the Crafty+ isn’t perfect by any means (many people take issue with the battery life) it’s still a tough, rugged option that’s portable enough for on-the-go use. But if you’re someone who plans to hit your device a lot throughout the day, you may want to opt for its sibling: the Mighty+. I also love the Mighty+, it’s just a little too large for my taste and I don’t find it convenient for portable use.

Both options provide great draw resistance and a delightful flavor profile from the vapor. They’re a bit more on the expensive side, retailing at $279 for the Crafty+ and $399 for the Mighty+, but it’s a worthy investment if you’re looking for a device that will stay with you for the long term without losing capabilities.

Best Cost-Effective Portable Dry Herb Vaporizer: The Lobo

I tried the Planet of the Vapes Lobo a few months back (read my review here) and loved it. It’s now made its way in my rotation, particularly when I want something quick and dirty to get the job done.

It’s a super user-friendly device but comes with some fun additional features, like a stealth mode that allows you to discreetly vape in the dark without lighting up the room. The draw is easy and the resulting flavor is great, though I prefer sticking to about 380°F, as the higher options taste like they degrade the flavor a little bit.

The reason I’m selecting this as the best cost effective option is because it works great as a starter device but can easily get an upgrade without breaking the bank. If you find yourself enjoying the device but want a new experience without buying an entirely different gadget, you can get the $44.95 Thumper attachment that transforms the vape into a bubbler. While I almost never use this option for time and convenience sake, I was impressed at how smooth and pleasant the vapor felt when using the Thumper.

Retailing at $159.95, the Lobo is a great option for anyone looking to strike a balance between functionality, convenience, and price.

Honorable Mentions:

The above devices aren’t the end-all-be-all for good dry herb vaporizers (except maybe the Volcano…) but they are a good starting point for anyone shopping for the right device. I can personally vouch for all of them and find myself raving about them to others who show an inkling of interest.

If you’re still not sold, here are a few other devices that may strike your fancy:

PAX Flow (Read our review here)

Comes with four heating modes and can attach to a glass piece

Quick charge, but not an amazing battery life

Takes about three minutes to fully heat up

Can get very warm

Produces flavorful vapor with great terpene profiles

Sleek and attractive

Retails at $350

Arizer Solo III v2.0