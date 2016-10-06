Beyonce and Solange Are Outscoring Frank Ocean and the Beatles On Metacritic Right Now

A Seat at the Table, Solange’s new album is a stunning and musically adventurous statement on the pains and joys of being a black woman in America in 2016. It also rates a cool 90 on Metacritic, the respected website that aggregates reviews from professional music critics.

Lemonade, the album released by Solagne’s sister Beyonce, in April, is averaging 92 on Metacritic with The Telegraph, Entertainment Weekly and the Observer rankings giving it a perfect 100.

Metacritic’s scores (Metascores) are weighted averages. According to the website, a metascore of 81-100 is an indicator of ‘universal acclaim’. Cleary critics are loving the Solange sisters.



The closet women to Beyonce and Solange are Elysia Crampton with Demon City that scores 88 Angel Olsen with My Woman at 87. ​

Frank Ocean’s Blonde and the Beatles’ Live At the Hollywood Bowl currently sit at 87.

Rhianna has scored 73 for Anti, Drake received 69 for Views and Sia’s This Is Acting earned 67 metacritic points.

Of the 10 critic reviews of A Seat at the Table, the lowest score (75) came from Consequence of Sound who said that her third full-length album, “can be a bit monotone” but also that, “Solange is R&B as hell”. Entertainment Weekly’s review gets a perfect 100. “The album radiates universal beauty and truth in the tradition of Stevie Wonder and Minnie Ripperton–and the whole world could simply use more of that,” wrote Barry Walters in the review published yesterday​.

