Beyond Good & Evil 2 Gets A Surprise Development Update

After a long stretch of silence, a new update seems to confirm that Beyond Good & Evil 2 development is still underway at Ubisoft.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 Is Still In The Works

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Beyond Good & Evil 2 has had one of the longest and most mysterious development timelines in the history of gaming. The projects was originally revealed with a cinematic trailer all the way back in 2008.

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Ubisoft went radio silent on the game for years after that original reveal until the project returned at E3 2017 after almost a decade of work and behind the scenes struggles. Unfortunately, news on the work has gone almost another full decade without updates once again.

Some gamers have given up hope on Beyond Good & Evil 2, but a new job update from an Ubisoft writer confirms work is still happening on this project.

A recent post from Rik Godwin in social media confirmed that he has been working on the game as a consultant for the last few months.

“Odd sort of non-announcement but for the past few months I’ve been working on Beyond Good & Evil 2 in a support/consultant role.

I am allowed to say this, I checked.”

The update doesn’t offer any hints about how far along development is or when gamers can expect to see the game hit shelves, but it is exciting to hear that there is still a team chipping away at this game.

It’s never been made very clear what the problem is behind the scenes and why development is taking so long, but it does seem like the it will be very challenging for the title to meet fan expectations after all these years of imagining what it might be like.

It should be very interesting to see if any additional updates arrive in the near future about BG&E2, as gamers continue to wonder if the project will ever become a reality.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Beyond Good & Evil 2 and other Ubisoft news and updates.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is in development and does not currently have a confirmed release window.