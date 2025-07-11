Big Sean Says His Abs Are Not Fake, After Being Compared to Drake

In a recent photo making the rounds on social media, Chicago rapper Big Sean sparked some debate over whether or not he achieved the look of his abs naturally or by some enhancement method. Now, Sean is speaking out and saying that he worked hard for his current physique.

Hot New Hip-Hop reports that influencer Blake Sanburg (@thenutritionnarc) took to social media this week to speculate that Sean’s abs could be the result of steroid use or abdominal etching. Sean, however, quickly hopped in the comments to state that he has not cut any corners in his physical transformation journey.

Videos by VICE

“Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol,” he asserted. “I got love for the fake an community tho, to each its own, but what makes this funnier is this is the way God made me. I just happen to look like a chewed up tootsie roll when im outta shape lol. But i can only speak for myself. I only have to say something cause this shit is getting way outta hand.”

After one person compared Sean’s abs photo to one of Drake’s, which also sparked a conversation of legitimacy, Sean insisted his body was all-natural while refusing to comment on anyone else. “Im only speaking for myself, iont know what others do but thats just how my stomach is naturally,” he stated. “I cant believe i have to even say this, but i guess its where we are as a society. Cooked.”

As also noted by HNHH, Big Sean is not the only rapper to get physical comparisons to Drake recentl. Last week, side-by-side images of Drake and Toronto rapper and Benzino went viral, with many social media users noting that they could see a resemblance between the two men. Benznio soon hit back at those making comparisons, stating that the image was altered and adding, “Keep mind I’ll be 60 in 2 weeks so make it make sense you weirdos.”