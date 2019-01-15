Bikini Kill Are Reuniting

Bikini Kill, the legendary punk band who dragged riot grrrl out from the overcast half-light of the Pacific Northwest and into the mainstream, are reuniting. They’ve confirmed three shows for this year—two in New York and one in Los Angeles. According to a note on their official website, the band will comprise original vocalist Kathleen Hanna, Kathi Wilcox on bass, and Tobi Vail on drums. They’ll be joined by guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle. Check out Bikini Kill’s tour dates (that was a fun thing to type) below. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 18, at 12 PM EST.

April 25: Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium, all ages

May 31: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel, 16+

June 1: New York, NY @ Terminal 5, all ages

Alex Robert Ross gets so emotional, baby. Follow him on Twitter.