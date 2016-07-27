Bison Short Rib Stew

This is a very basic way to stew. Any kind of meat will work with this.
Servings: 4
Prep: 20 minutes
Total: 3 hours 30 minutes
Ingredients
30 ml vegetable oil
2 kilograms bison short ribs
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
9 mushrooms, diced
4 bulbs garlic (about 38 cloves), roughly chopped
3 carrots, diced
2 ribs celery, diced
1 leek, white part only, diced
1 small yellow onion, diced
60 ml tomato paste
250 ml red wine
1 bay leaf
1 bunch thyme
2 liters beef stock
Directions
1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Season the short ribs with salt and pepper and cook, turning as needed, until browned all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer the ribs to a plate.
2. Add the mushrooms, garlic, carrots, celery, leek, and onion and cook until lightly golden, about 12 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook 2 minutes longer. Add the red wine and reduce by half, about 3 minutes. Tie the thyme and bay leaf together using butcher’s twine and add it to the pot along with the ribs and the beef stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cover slightly and cook for 3 hours.
3. The best thing for stews is to leave it overnight and let the flavor really develop.