Bison Short Rib Stew

This is a very basic way to stew. Any kind of meat will work with this.

Servings: 4

Prep: 20 minutes

Total: 3 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

30 ml vegetable oil

2 kilograms bison short ribs

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

9 mushrooms, diced

4 bulbs garlic (about 38 cloves), roughly chopped

3 carrots, diced

2 ribs celery, diced

1 leek, white part only, diced

1 small yellow onion, diced

60 ml tomato paste

250 ml red wine

1 bay leaf

1 bunch thyme

2 liters beef stock

Directions

1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Season the short ribs with salt and pepper and cook, turning as needed, until browned all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer the ribs to a plate.

2. Add the mushrooms, garlic, carrots, celery, leek, and onion and cook until lightly golden, about 12 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook 2 minutes longer. Add the red wine and reduce by half, about 3 minutes. Tie the thyme and bay leaf together using butcher’s twine and add it to the pot along with the ribs and the beef stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cover slightly and cook for 3 hours.

3. The best thing for stews is to leave it overnight and let the flavor really develop.