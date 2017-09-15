Björk Shares New Track “The Gate” and It’s Totally Beautiful, As Usual

The last time we heard new music from Björk she was dragging us into an emotional vortex of hell and anguish (in a good, i-can-relate-this-to-my-own-break-up way) via her boundary-pushing eighth album Vulnicura. But that was more than two years ago. She’s over it now. And so she’s back with a new track called “The Gate” which isn’t chill, as such, but is full of beautiful, soothing strings and electronic heartbeats.

The track comes ahead of her new album, which is due out in November and is available to pre-order on her website. She hasn’t revealed much about the album, yet, other than to say it’s “about being in love” and it’s like “her Tinder record”. Preach it. Speaking to Dazed, she explained: “Spending time with a person you enjoy on every level is obviously utopia. I mean, it’s real. It’s when the dream becomes real … everyone’s gonna be like, ‘Are you married?’ with this one. But … it’s too fragile still. I think, if I could, I’d just say this is my dating album. Let’s just leave it there.”

So basically, if Vulnicura was the darkened depths of hell, this album might be the heavenly gates that follow (does that metaphor make sense?). But Arca will be co-producing again, so it’s not going to be too happy.

Listen to it below via Apple Music or Spotify, and if you happen to be in London on Saturday and Sunday you can see the video for “The Gate” for free as part of Fashion Week (I mean, sure), at The Store Studios on Surrey Street, between 10AM and 6PM. Whether you can make that or not, read our May 2017 interview with Björk here.

