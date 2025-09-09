Black Sabbath Accused of Not Crediting Musician on a Track Because Tony Iommi ‘Didn’t Want a Song by Another Guitarist’ on Their Album

Back in the late ’80s, guitarist Jimi Bell was poised to be one of metal’s next big stars, but after losing gigs playing with both Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, he claims the latter never credited him on a song, nor compensated him, because “Tony Iommi apparently didn’t want a song by another guitarist on a Sabbath record.”

After Jake E. Lee was fired from Ozzy’s band in 1987, Bell was one of the many guitarists who auditioned to fill the role. Ultimately, the job went to Zakk Wylde, but Bell had another opportunity that came his way, through Sharon Osbourne, and it involved Ozzy’s old Black Sabbath bandmates.

“Even after the Ozzy gig didn’t happen, Sharon still believed in me,” he said, via Ultimate Guitar. “That belief led directly to Geezer and what became a whole new chapter in my career. Geezer wanted to explore a more melodic sound than Sabbath, but still heavy. We had an amazing lineup: Carl Sentance on vocals, now in Nazareth; Jezz Woodruff from Robert Plant’s band on keys; and Gary Ferguson on drums – his resume is unreal.”

Bell went on to recall briefly playing with Black Sabbath and how difficult it was to match Geezer Butler’s bass tone. “We rehearsed in a killer studio in London, and I used Marshall 800 heads,” he shared, “they were essential to match Geezer’s massive low-end tone. Watching him play up close was wild. His thunderous attack on the bass is next level.”

According to heavy metal history, during this time, Bell contributed the song “Master of Insanity,” which was recorded by Iommi, Butler, and Ronnie James Dio, for the Dehumanizer album in 1992. However, Bell says he was never credited for writing the song.

“In ’91, I got a call from Geezer’s wife, Gloria. She told me Sabbath was reuniting with Ronnie James Dio and wanted to use ‘Master of Insanity’ on the new album,” Bell recalled. “I was thrilled – until I found out I wouldn’t get songwriting credit. Tony Iommi apparently didn’t want a song by another guitarist on a Sabbath record.”

“Geezer did thank me in the liner notes, and he promised me payment after the tour,” he continued. “I never saw the money. But hearing Dio perform a song I wrote was unforgettable. Ronnie even mentioned our collaboration in his book, and Geezer wrote about it in his autobiography, so I’ve made peace with it.”

While he was never a full-time member of the Black Sabbath, Bell did go on to play with Autograph and House of Lords.