Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Once Showed Trent Reznor a Picture of a ‘Dead Alien’, According to NIN Drummer Ilan Rubin

Put on your tinfoil hats and let’s get into this… Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, who is well-known for his belief in alien life, has been spreading an Extraterrestrial Gospel. He even took his message to the wedding of NIN drummer Ilan Rubin, who claims that, at the nuptials, the Blink guitarist showed Trent Reznor, of all people, a photo of a “dead alien.”

During an appearance on the Go with Elmo podcast, Rubin recalled the wild story. “When my wife and I got married, we finish the ceremony,” he began. “Everyone kind of goes to the reception or whatever, and she and I go up to the suite for her to kind of get out of the wedding dress and have some champagne. And we finally get down to the reception, where the first two people I see are Tom and Trent.”

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🚨 Nine Inch Nails Ilan Rubin says Tom DeLonge showed Trent Reznor a picture of a "dead alien" during his wedding



"When my wife and I got married, we finish the ceremony. Everyone kind of goes to the reception or whatever, and she and I go up to the suite for her to kind of… pic.twitter.com/h4yxi1BeaS — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) April 9, 2026

“And Tom’s a really tall guy, and he’s kind of just hovering over Trent,” Rubin continued. “His phone’s out, and I know how this goes: ‘Hey, check this out.’ And I’m thinking, ‘What is he possibly showing him right now?’ I go straight up to them like, ‘Hey guys, how’s it going?’ Tom’s like, ‘Dude, congratulations. I’ll see you in a bit, I’m going to get a drink.’”

Rubin says he then quizzed Rexnor on what had happened. “I was like, ‘Trent, what’s going on?’ He’s like, ‘That dude just showed me a dead alien.’” Rubin then added, “Nobody else could conduct themselves in that way, and it be normal, but [Tom’s] just so unapologetically him. It’s infectious.”

You will never convince Tom DeLonge that aliens don’t exist

When extraterrestrials and UFOs are being talked about, you can count on DeLonge sharing his expert opinion. Back in late 2024, parts of New Jersey were dealing with alleged nuisance drones. DeLonge, however, was pretty sure aliens were to blame.

“The drones that are being discussed can hover for six hours, and then disappear once they are spotted. This is why it’s been hard to get facts from any US Agency,” Delonge wrote on a post on Instagram. He also shared an image of official U.S. Air Force documentation of observed UFOs. “Some of them can even move into the ocean, and then back up to the air. Which is called ‘transmedium travel.’ A very hard thing to do.”

“If you look at this document above, it seems like it’s a repeat of exactly what happened in the 60s,” the “Aliens Exist” singer went on to share. “There is a good chance that these things could potentially be ‘mimicking’ other aircraft, and this even happened more recently in situations at Skinwalker Ranch years ago when it was being studied by the US Gov under BAAS and AATIP… and again, also decades ago in the 60s.”

“It’s all something to consider,” Delonge offered in conclusion. “And although we don’t have all the facts yet, we do know that UFOs play with ‘mimicry’ and that has been known for quite some time. Why? To get us to notice them without a major freak out? Who knows… but well, we are noticing nonetheless.”