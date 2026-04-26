Blizzard Apologizes for New World of Warcraft Update

World of Warcraft’s big 12.0.5 was supposed to be an exciting moment in the Midnight era road map, but unfortunately the hide-and-seek themed patch was so riddled with bugs that Blizzard has officially issued an apology alongside a long list of hotfixes.

WoW 12.0.5 Launch Message

Screenshot: Blizzard

It didn’t take long after the release of World of Warcraft’s 12.0.5 patch for the community to start to spot a long list of bugs and mistakes in the release. The patch was intended to add a new hide-and-seek mode, fishing updates, and more PvE opportunities to level up your gear. Those features did all arrive, but unfortunately there were glaring bugs that popped up as players began engaging with the new content.

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As player complaints spread in-game and on social media, Blizzard quickly acted and began releasing hotfixes to address the biggest issues introduced in 12.0.5. Alongside the hotfixes, Blizzard also addressed a statement to apologize to the community.

Here is a full look at the statement released by Blizzard on its website and social media:

“The 12.0.5 patch launch was not up to our standards, and we know this disrupted your time and caused justified frustration.

The team has been working around the clock since launch to stabilize the game and fix the biggest issues players were hitting right away: see our hotfixes update here and our posts on the Bonus Roll issue here and here.

The team is taking lessons learned from this launch to help ensure this doesn’t happen again. We will also work harder to communicate openly, early, and often when a launch doesn’t go as expected: the known issues we’re working on, fixes as they roll out, and any other information that would be useful to our community as problems are worked on and solved.

We care deeply about this game, and we play it right alongside you. We will do better.

Thanks for sticking with us,

The World of Warcraft Team”

So far, it seems like many players have responded positively to the hotfixes and the apology statement, but there are definitely still Reddit threads where fans are discussing how these bugs possibly made it through QA and the test server feedback, as well.

Be sure to check back soon for more updates on the situation and how the next World of Warcraft update lands with fans.

World of Warcraft: Midnight is available now on PC.