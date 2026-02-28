Bluepoint Tried to Remake Bloodborne and Shadow of the Colossus. Sony Responded by Closing the Studio.

Just five years after acquiring the acclaimed artistic studio, Sony has shut down Bluepoint Games. Now that a few days have gone by, more details are arriving about what the Bluepoint team had been trying to work on and why its pitches didn’t materialize into a real project at Sony.

Bluepoint Games had big Remake Ideas, but None that could stick

Screenshot: FromSoftware, PlayStation

Although Sony has not released additional comments about the decision to shut down Bluepoint Games, new reporting offers a closer look at what was going on behind closed doors and why the Bluepoint team was likely dismantled by Sony Group Corp.

Bluepoint’s first few years as part of the official Sony team were spent helping Sony’s Santa Monica Studio with the development of God of War Ragnarok, released in 2022. Once that project wrapped, Bluepoint kicked off development work on a live-service game in the God of War franchise. This project, which was meant to be the studio’s first original project, failed to materialize and was cancelled in January 2025.

Since then, Bluepoint Games tried to find a project more in its original wheelhouse. A new report in Bloomberg from Jason Schreier details a few of the ideas that Bluepoint tried to get approved. According to Schreier’s reporting:

“In early 2025, when Bluepoint again pitched the idea of Bloodborne remake, the studio was told that the numbers made sense but FromSoftware didn’t want it to happen, according to people familiar with the process.”

There is definitely demand for a Bloodborne remake and Bluepoint seems like the perfect team to execute on this project given its history, but the team hit some unexpected roadblocks in the approval process. The report’s sources claim that Sony was interested in this project and the numbers made sense. Exactly why the project didn’t get the green light hasn’t been confirmed, but there are some convincing theories.

Former PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida shared his theory that FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki was interested in remaking the classic game but too busy to do it himself and “doesn’t want anyone else to touch it.”

Shadow of the Colossus and other pitches

The report went on to suggest that after the Bloodborne pitch was rejected, Bluepoint failed to convince Sony it was time for another Shadow of the Colossus remake:

“The studio spent some time pitching an updated version of Shadow of the Colossus, the classic PlayStation 2 game that Bluepoint had previously remade in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, but Sony turned it down.”

According to the report, Bluepoint pitched a few other ideas, including a spin-off of Ghost of Tsushima, but nothing was approved and Sony ultimately closed down the team. Around 70 roles were impacted by the shutdown of Bluepoint Games.