Body Void’s New Album, ‘Ruins,’ Is a Monolith of Sludge, Doom, and Despair

Body Void—the band formerly known as Devoid—has really come out swinging on its full-length debut. Ruins is purposefully difficult, a joyless slog through riff after riff of pummeling sludge, pained doom, and squalls of noise; it’s perfectly horrible music, with an emphasis on “perfectly.”

It’s no wonder Brainoil’s Greg Wilkinson (known for engineering similar monoliths of filth for Graves at Sea, Vastum, and Fórn) is involved, too; he recorded and mixed the trio’s latest effort at his own Earhammer Studios, and the end result is fucking massive. According to the band, Ruins explores lyrical themes of “death, gender identity, depression, suicide ideation, dreams, and, of course, space,” which sounds like a winning combination no matter how you slice it.

Ruins comes courtesy of Transylvanian Tapes (out June 16), who have quietly become one of the best underground metal labels going. If you dig Khanate, Thou, or self-hatred, you’d better not sleep on Body Void.

