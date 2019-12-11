The Campaign to Oust Boris Johnson as an MP Could Actually Work

We’re just one day away from the general election, meaning we’re two days from finding out whether Boris Johnson will manage to retain his seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, or lose it to the young Labour contender, Ali Milani.

For the duration of the campaign, various protest groups have been descending on the constituency to encourage locals to oust the Prime Minister. One of those organisations – which also wants to get young people out voting – is YouthCAN, whose members have registered 2,425 new voters in Uxbridge and South Ruislip since the election was called.

Videos by VICE

I spoke to Eddie Blake, one of the YouthCAN organisers, for a final temperature check ahead of tomorrow’s election.

VICE: How have things been over the campaign?

Eddie Blake: When we started going out and talking to people at Uxbridge College, Brunel University and on the high street, I’d say one in three young people were unaware they were eligible to register, especially students from commonwealth countries. Obviously, we – along with everyone else and the media – have been living and breathing the election, so all the young people we’ve spoken to are aware and hyped. We’re hearing a lot of “fuck Boris” everywhere we go.

If all of the voters you’ve registered voted against Boris, how big of an impact would it have?

It’d overturn the result. His majority last time was just over 5,000. We’ve calculated that between 1,500 and 2,000 people have died in this constituency since the last election. We assume most of them are older voters, who are more inclined to vote Conservative. So we’re within striking distance of swinging the result.

What have people been saying on doorsteps in the last week?

There’s been a mixture of exhaustion and excitement – it’s a very noisy and draining election, but the young people in the constituency are very excited about how they are in a unique position to massively affect British politics as a whole, with such a small amount of input. Of course, I’m sure we’re up against lots of angry middle-aged men who want Brexit done immediately, too.

What methods have you been using this week?

We’ve been doing a mixture of in-real-life and social media campaigning. We’ve set up WhatsApp groups so that people can organically meet up and help the campaigning; we’ve sent reminders about where the polling station is and other essential information. We’ve also been on the streets, at the college and university, handing out merchandise and engaging with people – we’re mainly concerned with keeping up the optimism and pure unbridled hope of change.

Has Johnson’s office been in touch with you?

Nope, and actually we’ve tried to contact them. We assumed they would want to contribute to our attempt at increasing democratic participation. But there’s been no response at all.

And other parties?

While other parties have asserted they cannot coordinate with us, because of campaign expense laws, they have been supportive of our efforts to ensure more younger people will be voting in the election than before.

We’ve had conversations with Labour, Greens, Liberal Democrats and even Lord Buckethead. But yeah, the Conservatives have blanked us. Ali Milani has been ever-present around Uxbridge and South Ruislip over the course of the campaign, so we have come into contact with him on the ground often, which is a massive testament to his energy – he’s a great, bright and motivated 25-year old.

Obviously I’m being a bit provocative in asking Conservatives to help us upset Boris, but without having that cynical veil over it, it’s incredible that the Tories are not interested in increasing voter turnout in younger people. I find that astonishing.

What are you up to on polling day?

We’ll be at Uxbridge College and Brunel University reminding people to go and vote. We’ll be doing plenty on social too, and most of the people we’ve registered follow us there. Some students have gone home, but we have encouraged many to register and vote in Uxbridge if it’s more marginal than their home constituency.

If Boris is unseated how will you celebrate?

CANS. Cans as far as you can see. Pure cans. It’s going to affect the rest of our lives – so just cans. I have allowed myself to dream now and then, and the future will be cans.

But even if we don’t unseat Boris, the optimistic moment we’re in – knowing we’ve engaged loads of 16 to 25-year-olds, and that we have re-inspired them to get into politics and to allow them to see change can happen – is the most important long-term result. I love that we could actually bring down the fucking government with a bunch of 25-year-olds.

What can young people do to help you between now and the election?

They need to tell all their mates that voting is essential. They can also come and join us around Uxbridge. Come grab a hat. For those further afield, share our message on social, get behind us and get your mates voting with you.

Eddie Blake is an organiser for Youth CAN, an organisation dedicated to encouraging young activists to challenge extremism and hate speech. You can follow them on Instagram and Twitter.

@_RhysThomas_