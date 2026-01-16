Boss of The Division Franchise Leaves Ubisoft for DICE

Julian Gerighty, boss of The Division franchise, has announced that he is leaving Ubisoft and taking a new role at DICE.

The Division 3 Development will continue without Julian Gerighty

Screenshot: Massive Entertainment

In a surprising bit of news, the head of The Division franchise at Ubisoft, Julian Gerighty, just announced that he is stepping away from the company to pursue another grand adventure. Gerighty announced his departure publicly and explained:

“It’s time for me to hang up my go bag (keeping the watch) as I go on another grand adventure. The Division future burns bright, and I can’t wait for you to discover what the teams have been working on. Long live The Division and Godspeed!”

Just a few weeks ago Gerighty was promoting The Division at the New Game+ Showcase and teased that The Division 3 was “shaping up to be a monster.” The quote sparked a lot of interesting discourse in the community about progress on the next installment in the franchise and how it might evolve to take the series in exciting new directions.

At this time, Ubisoft has not announced any updates or changes to the work being done on The Division 3 in relation to Gerighty’s departure from the company.

In addition to his work on The Division franchise, Gerighty also had a crucial role in the development of Star Wars Outlaws and its DLC.

This change in leadership also follows an announcement earlier this week that furthering restructuring at Ubisoft may be eliminating up to 55 roles across Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft Stockholm. At this time, there’s no indication that Gerighty’s departure is related to those other changes.

Julian Gerighty’s Role at Battlefield developer DICE

Now that he has moved on from Ubisoft and The Division franchise, Gerighty is looking to start his next adventure at DICE, the home of the Battlefield franchise. It has been confirmed that Gerighty is joining Battlefield Studios, but his exact role on the team hasn’t been detailed yet.

Gerighty’s experience with long-running narrative and live-service titles should make him an excellent addition to the Battlefield team as the game tries to find its long-term strategy and playerbase. Fans of the Battlefield franchise and Gerighty’s previous work should check back in the near future for more details on what to expect from him at DICE.

Currently, Battlefield 6 players can jump into the extended Season 1 events to earn some special rewards and bonus XP while they wait for Season 2’s delayed arrival.