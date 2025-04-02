Brand New Announce Reunion Tour, Venues Disable Social Media Comments

Well… Brand New is back, and the reaction is unsurprisingly somewhat of a mixed bag.

The emo rock band announced a new tour this week and, if you are curious how it’s gone over, Stereogum reports that every venue hosting the shows has disabled the comments on the posts sharing the announcement. Check out an example below.

Brand New was a big part of the emo scene’s rise in the early 2000s, and made a huge impact with their sophomore album Deja Entendu (2003), as well as its acclaimed follow-up,

The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me (2006).

However, unless you’ve been living under a Hot Topic for the past decade, you probably already know that, in 2017, Brand New frontman Jesse Lacey faced allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor, effectively ending the band, but only for a time, it seems.

Brand New tested the waters with secret shows last year

Lacey did some secret shows in 2024 and, eventually, the rest of the band joined him. Now, it seems they are fully back and hoping that they have enough fans out there who aren’t put off by Lacey’s past behavior and who want to see them live. So far, it seems like that was a surprisingly safe bet.

If you have any interest, the full list of dates for Brand New’s 2025 reunion tour is below.

05/30 Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

05/31 Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

06/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

06/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

06/05 San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

06/07 West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

06/08 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

06/09 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

06/12 Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/13 Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

06/15 Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

06/16 Saint Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

06/17 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/19 Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

06/20 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

06/21 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

06/23 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

06/24 Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! – Outdoor

06/25 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Outdoors

06/27 Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

06/28 Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

06/29 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/01 Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

07/02 Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena