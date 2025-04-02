Brand New Announce Reunion Tour, Venues Disable Social Media Comments

Well… Brand New is back, and the reaction is unsurprisingly somewhat of a mixed bag.
The emo rock band announced a new tour this week and, if you are curious how it’s gone over, Stereogum reports that every venue hosting the shows has disabled the comments on the posts sharing the announcement. Check out an example below.
Videos by VICE
Brand New was a big part of the emo scene’s rise in the early 2000s, and made a huge impact with their sophomore album Deja Entendu (2003), as well as its acclaimed follow-up,
The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me (2006).
However, unless you’ve been living under a Hot Topic for the past decade, you probably already know that, in 2017, Brand New frontman Jesse Lacey faced allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor, effectively ending the band, but only for a time, it seems.
Brand New tested the waters with secret shows last year
Lacey did some secret shows in 2024 and, eventually, the rest of the band joined him. Now, it seems they are fully back and hoping that they have enough fans out there who aren’t put off by Lacey’s past behavior and who want to see them live. So far, it seems like that was a surprisingly safe bet.
If you have any interest, the full list of dates for Brand New’s 2025 reunion tour is below.
05/30 Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
05/31 Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
06/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
06/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
06/05 San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
06/07 West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
06/08 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
06/09 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
06/12 Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/13 Houston, TX @ NRG Arena
06/15 Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
06/16 Saint Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
06/17 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/19 Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
06/20 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
06/21 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
06/23 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
06/24 Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! – Outdoor
06/25 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Outdoors
06/27 Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
06/28 Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
06/29 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/01 Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
07/02 Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena