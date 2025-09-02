Breaking Benjamin Drummer on Touring Hiatus Due to Health Issues

Breaking Benjamin’s drummer Shaun Foist is retiring from touring, at least temporarily.

In an Instagram post from last week (Aug. 28), the band shared a statement from Foist, announcing that he’s taking a step back from performing live due to the autoimmune disorder Hashimoto’s. “Friends, family, and most importantly, the fans,” the statement began, “I’ve battled Hashimoto’s disease since 2017, facing fatigue, leg weakness, stiffness, weight changes, and overall drum playing control issues.”

“During the Awaken the Fallen Tour, I was experiencing extreme leg fatigue and complications, making drumming nearly impossible,” he continued, explaining that some medical tests came back “fine,” but confirmed that the Hashimoto’s has “flared, pushing my thyroid into ‘hyper mode,’ causing weakness and weight loss.”

Foist has decided to “step away from the road at this time to focus on healing,” after consulting with his physicians and talking it over with his family.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Hashimoto’s disease is an illness that affects the thyroid gland. With this particular disorder, “immune-system cells lead to the death of the thyroid’s hormone-producing cells,” which “usually results in a decline in hormone production.”

“Please continue supporting the band and enjoying the shows. I care deeply about our legacy, and I don’t want my health to affect performances. Thank you for all the years of love and support,” Foist added, then concluding his statement by assuring fans that he “will play drums again.”

In a caption on the post, Breaking Benjamin offered a collective statement, saying, “We are thankful to @shaunwfoist for all the years of playing with us and being a part of the Breaking Benjamin family.”

PRYOR, OKLAHOMA – AUGUST 30: James Cassells of the band Breaking Benjamin performs in concert during Rocklahoma at Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch on August 30, 2025 in Pryor, Oklahoma. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

They then revealed that their “fall tour starts tomorrow and we are welcoming our friend [James Cassells] to the stage.” Cassells is the longtime drummer for British rock band Asking Alexandria. In his own statement, Cassells said that it’s a “huge honor” to join the band.