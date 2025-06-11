BRĒZ’s OG THC Tonic Is Weird But Wonderful

As someone who’s eager to try every cannabis drink ever made, it took me way too long to try BRĒZ. It’s one of the more prominent brands in the THC drink space, so I know you guys are curious.

I thought the BRĒZ OG Lemon Elderflower Social Tonic was, in a word, unexpected, and I’ll explain below.

From Micro to Macro

These come in three potency options: 2.5mg, 5mg, and 10mg Delta-9 THC. Each one has a 1:2 ratio of THC to CBD, so you get double the soothing CBD in every can. While 10mg THC is usually the lowest dose I like to start with, these are slightly stronger than other 10mg drinks I’ve enjoyed. How could that be? It’s the Lion’s Mane mushrooms.

While the entourage effect — when different cannabinoids find strength in numbers — might not apply to mushrooms, it sure feels like it does. They give the high a boost, so it feels closer to 15mg THC, so be careful if you were already hesitant to start with 10mg. To be clear, Lion’s Mane is considered a nonpsychoactive ingredient, but it could be amplifying the THC’s effects.

For those who have a low THC tolerance, the OG Micro (2.5mg) and OG (5mg) are gentler places to start. The OG Extra Strength (10mg) is best for people comfortable with cannabis.

Stayin’ Up Late

I know some people see “mushrooms” and get freaked out, but there’s no need for that. As mentioned, Lion’s Mane won’t make you trip or get high on its own. But these drinks gave me quite a unique high that I think I have to attribute to the mushrooms.

This high was by no means uncomfortable or anxious, but it felt more focused and energized. I spontaneously spent hours overhauling my website, getting super sucked into the creative tasks. Up until four in the morning, sipping on these, I felt locked in and buzzing. Supposedly, Lion’s Mane can help you calm down, but I found it to be more of an alert mood.

The drink didn’t keep me up the way an espresso after midnight would. Instead, it just felt invigorating, and I easily fell asleep when I finally decided it was time to be a normal human. Overall, I can’t think of a better cannabis drink for spending a Saturday painting or an evening playing Sims, but you know, a serious Sims session.

Earthier Than Expected

The OG BRĒZ drinks have a Lemon Elderflower flavor profile, which I expected to be sweet, sparkly, and light. That’s not quite what I got. Instead, this drink has a hemp-heavy taste, giving you a pungent flavor at first, and then an even funkier aftertaste. I love a hempy flavor, but this was strong.

If you want a THC drink that’s more like a classic soda, you won’t enjoy this. It’s a very complex, mature flavor that is grassy and earthy. The elderflower and lemon notes feel heavier than you might think. I wasn’t into it at first, but like an IPA or a gin martini, it’s an acquired taste that can grow on you.

As a total simp for anything elderflower, I thought I’d be head over heels for the flavor. But that breezy floral ingredient is not at the forefront, nor is the citrusy lemon taste.

A Slick Style

Courtesy of author

Isn’t she pretty? The design looks like a rainbow-y oil slick you might see in a polluted ocean. Obviously, that sounds gross, but these ethereal cans are mesmerizing, and even more enticing when the high hits. I recommend drinking one in the sunlight to truly appreciate that whimsical aesthetic. Of all the THC drink cans, this design takes first place for me.

I also love that they give you smaller cans for the OG Micro, offering a mini BRĒZ that’s hard not to find adorable.

Creativity and Focus Aren’t Free

BRĒZ offers discounts for creating custom bundles, placing bulk orders, and signing up for subscribe and save. But that’s all conditional. The base price is $7 per can for OG Extra Strength, $6 for OG, and $5 for the OG Micro.

Ehhhhhhh, not the most amazing value. But not horrendous either. If you just want to get high, there are cheaper THC drinks. No doubt.

BUT, that Lion’s Mane element that creates a focused, creative high, it’s special. If you want a sativa-style sensation, I don’t think it gets better than this. Finding that kind of high is tricky because it’s quite specific, so if you’re chasing it, this is worth your money.

Surprised, But Not Disappointed

BRĒZ really caught me off guard. The OG Lemon Elderflower Social Tonic did not deliver the high or flavor I expected. They weren’t a disappointment, just a surprise. The next time my website needs more editing or I’m itching to spend the day coloring, I know exactly what THC tonic will be by my side.

If That Forest Flavor Isn’t For You…

The Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime Drink has a balanced flavor, like the perfect cocktail. With only 5mg THC per can, they offer a gentler and more soothing high.

If BRĒZ’s hempy flavor profile isn’t your vibe, try the sweeter but still refined Untitled Art Mystic Orbit Planetary Peach Soda, with a light dose of 4mg THC per can.

If you’re loving the sound of 10mg THC, the PBR High Seltzers are a fabulous alternative that have a smoother flavor. Sadly, they’re only available in California for now, but are worth a try if you’re in the area.