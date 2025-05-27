Summer Sippin’ Doesn’t Get Better Than This: The Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime THC Drink

Picture it: You’re in a vintage rocking chair, the sun is peaking over the trees and glistening off the lake, and you’re sipping on a smooth drink while taking in the view. Oh, and you’re high.

I can’t help you out with the rocking chair or the lakeside view, but I can help you find an easygoing beverage. It all starts with SOUL’s Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime, a sparkling THC-infused drink.

The Mojito’s New Rival

If you want a drink that can replace your go-to mojitos and gimlets, this is the answer. Cucumber is the prominent flavor, but the melon and lime are whispering in the background, keeping you interested.

It tastes more like a cocktail than a soft drink, as the sugar level is low and the flavor is balanced. From the can, it feels like a chill, poolside beverage. Pour it into a glass with ice and a slice of cucumber, and you have an elegant patio cocktail.

While the brand does call it a “sparkling” drink, the sparkle is dull. And I don’t say that as a bad thing. When you first crack open a can, you’ll enjoy a teeny-tiny amount of fizz. But it fades quickly, leaving you with a mostly flat drink that’s effortless to sip.

Juuuuust Enough

I tried the Double (5mg THC and 10mg CBD), but they also have a Single (2.5mg THC and 5mg CBD). Both use Delta-9 THC.

The Double is a wonderful recipe for a relaxing day or night. For someone like me with a higher tolerance, 5mg is enough to build a foundation, and every drink after that takes me a little bit higher.

If you have little to no THC tolerance, you might be lifted and light after just one drink. The 10mg CBD isn’t enough to make you sleepy, but it’s enough to help you relax your shoulders and release that weekday tension from your jaw.

Whether this will be your first THC experience or your millionth, the drink’s strength hits that beautiful sweet spot.

For Summer Socializing

The Out of Office beverages gave me my favorite kind of high — giggly and happy.

Two before walking my dog made me forgive her much faster for lunging at the neighbor’s cat, and a few while watching Hugh Grant’s god awful movie Heretic turned this terrible horror film into a ridiculous comedy. Seriously, though, 2/10, do not recommend that movie.

After drinking several over a few hours, I enjoyed a steady high without sinking too far into the couch. I even went out and socialized with people, so it truly is an excellent “social tonic” (the new buzzword for THC drinks).

Cheaper Than the Bar

SOUL always has a sale on, so it’s hard to say what the actual price is. As of this writing, it’s around $6 per can, depending on how many you order. These drinks are better than your average draft beer and comparable to a fancy cocktail when poured into a coupe glass, so I’d say this price is fair.

A Groovy Aura

Out of Office drinks have an off-the-clock vibe that resonates with me and aligns with the name. The drink comes in a pale mint green can with a retro font that captures that it’s-5-o’clock-somewhere mentality.

And the drink’s color is similar, so it looks like a lovely cocktail when poured out. It’s pretty enough that you’ll want to spruce it up with a garnish or snap a pic for Instagram, so A+ on the visual high.

I Never Want to Be In-Office Again

I don’t actually work in an office most of the time, but these drinks have me never wanting to sit down at a desk again. They’re oozing with summer vacation vibes and are a stellar swap-out for drinks like High Noon.

More Summer Sipping Options

If you want to round out your list of summer THC drinks, I have a few other options:

WYNK makes 2.5mg, 5mg, and 10mg drinks, from smooth lemonades to bubbly seltzers, giving you more options when it comes to doses.

Cycling Frog‘s drinks range from 2mg to 50mg THC, so you can get a little toasted or totally burned. If you want more carbonation, go for the seltzers; if you want soft sipping, try the lemonades.

If you want something stronger (and live in California), I highly recommend trying these PBR High Seltzers that are fizzy but delicate and full of flavor.