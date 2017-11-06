‘Brutal Wolfenstein 3D’ Makes Old-School Nazi Killing Look Better Than Ever

There was a time, not so long ago, when the Wolfenstein series didn’t have to go through all the Oscar-worthy theatrics of the new Wolfenstein: The New Colossus to making us agree that Nazis were bad. Heck, it barely needed a subtext. You just plopped down into a prison where a bunch of Nazis were firing at you, their portraits of Hitler looking behind their backs. You shot back. This wasn’t difficult, and certainly you didn’t think it was “racist to white people.”

The Brutal Wolfenstein 3D designed by modder ZioMcCall remembers those times. It takes the original Wolfenstein 3D from 1992 and revamps it in the spirit of the popular Brutal Doom mod. (In fact, it’s technically a total conversion mod for Doom II, which is wildly popular among modders.) Nazi blood splatters the walls and floors. Nazi limbs fly off. Nazi bodies crumple on the floor. This was all true when the mod first appeared a couple of years ago, but today ZioMcCall released a demo for the fifth version of the mod that comes with massive improvements.

New sounds, new animations, new mechanics—it’s packed with changes. Zio remade the arsenal from scratch, allowing you to engage in civil discourse with Nazis by dual-wielding Luger pistols and MP 40 submachine guns. You use the Nazis’ weapons against them, appropriately enough. Zio also added new models for the Nazis, and the relatively humdrum levels of the original Wolfenstein were redesigned with height variations and better textures.

The demo only features the first episode, but it’s satisfying enough for multiple replays. You can download it through this link. Considering the current popularity of Wolfenstein: The New Colossus, the timing couldn’t have been better.

Seeking a Wolfenstein 3D mod with a more nuanced approach to engaging with Nazis? You’d do well to check out Ramsey Nasser’s Dialogue 3-D. Let us know how that works out.