Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings Recipe

Servings: 1-2
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
canola oil, for frying
⅓ cup|80 ml Frank’s hot sauce
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
1 teaspoon cajun seasoning
1 pound|454 grams chicken wings
ranch dressing, to serve
Directions
- Heat 3-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 375°F|190°C.
- Place the hot sauce, butter, and cajun seasoning in a large bowl and set aside.
- Add the chicken wings to the oil and cook until golden and cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the wings to the bowl of hot sauce and toss to coat. Serve with ranch dressing.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.