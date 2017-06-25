VICE
Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings Recipe

Servings: 1-2
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

canola oil, for frying
⅓ cup|80 ml Frank’s hot sauce
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
1 teaspoon cajun seasoning
1 pound|454 grams chicken wings
ranch dressing, to serve

Directions

  1. Heat 3-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 375°F|190°C.
  2. Place the hot sauce, butter, and cajun seasoning in a large bowl and set aside.
  3. Add the chicken wings to the oil and cook until golden and cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the wings to the bowl of hot sauce and toss to coat. Serve with ranch dressing.

