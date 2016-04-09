Buffon Makes The Craziest Goddamned Save You’ll Ever See

ONE OF THE GREATEST SAVES YOU WILL EVER SEE. @gianluigibuffon. 0-0. #SerieA https://t.co/LPF2ukTIES

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 9, 2016

Good lord, Gianluigi Buffon, what are they feeding you?! Whatever it is, keep eating it—all day, every day. In his Juventus side’s match against Milan today, the 38-year-old Italian keeper just made one of the most ludicrous saves you’ll see in a good, long minute. Perhaps one of the finest saves… ever? (Though as one astute commenter reminded us, Higuita exists.) Thank God for goal line technology, so we can see just how precisely batshit crazy this is. Shit, Buffon is so good, he might’ve even saved your parents’ marriage.