Built to Spill Just Announced 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Seminal indie-rock outfit Built to Spill just announced a slate of spring and summer U.S. tour dates.
The outing, humbly billed by the band only as “Summer Dates,” kicks off May 2 in Burlington, Vermont. Other stops include Minneapolis, Charleston, Milwaukee, Washington, D.C, and Salt Lake City, which is the final stop of the tour on September 1.
Dates of particular note include a three-night run at San Francisco’s The Chapel, a night at the Hollywood Palladium with Courtney Barnett, and Forest Hills Stadium in New York with Bright Eyes. Treefort Festival is also included in the itinerary, as well as Oregon’s Pickathon and Montana’s Zootown Music Festival.
Lily Seabird, The Hypos, Wussy, Guerilla Toss, and PLAYDEAD will be in the support slot at select dates. View the full tour routing and lineup information below.
Built To Spill 2026 Tour Dates: How to Get Tickets
Tickets to Built to Spill’s 2026 Summer Dates will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also get Built to Spill tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Built to spill 2026 Tour dates
03/25 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
05/02 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
05/04 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
05/05 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
05/06 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm
05/07 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
05/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
05/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Workplay (Soundstage)
05/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
05/13 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
05/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
05/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
05/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage
06/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre
06/03 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
06/04 – Bethlehem, PA @ MusicFest Café
06/05 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
06/06 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
06/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^
06/19 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Music Festival
07/30 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
08/21 – South Lake Tahoe, CA @ The Hangar
08/22 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theatre
08/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
08/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
08/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
08/26 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater
08/27 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
08/28 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #
08/30 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
* = w/ Bright Eyes
^ = w/ The Hold Steady
# = w/ Courtney Barnett