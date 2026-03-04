Built to Spill Just Announced 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Seminal indie-rock outfit Built to Spill just announced a slate of spring and summer U.S. tour dates.

The outing, humbly billed by the band only as “Summer Dates,” kicks off May 2 in Burlington, Vermont. Other stops include Minneapolis, Charleston, Milwaukee, Washington, D.C, and Salt Lake City, which is the final stop of the tour on September 1.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 29: Melanie Radford and Doug Martsch from the band Built To Spill perform at Harvest Rock 2023 on October 29, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Marc Grimwade/WireImage)

Dates of particular note include a three-night run at San Francisco’s The Chapel, a night at the Hollywood Palladium with Courtney Barnett, and Forest Hills Stadium in New York with Bright Eyes. Treefort Festival is also included in the itinerary, as well as Oregon’s Pickathon and Montana’s Zootown Music Festival.

Lily Seabird, The Hypos, Wussy, Guerilla Toss, and PLAYDEAD will be in the support slot at select dates. View the full tour routing and lineup information below.

Tickets to Built to Spill’s 2026 Summer Dates will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

03/25 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

05/02 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

05/04 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

05/05 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

05/06 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

05/07 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

05/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

05/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Workplay (Soundstage)

05/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/13 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

05/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

05/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

05/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

06/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre

06/03 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

06/04 – Bethlehem, PA @ MusicFest Café

06/05 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

06/06 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

06/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^

06/19 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Music Festival

07/30 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/21 – South Lake Tahoe, CA @ The Hangar

08/22 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theatre

08/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

08/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

08/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

08/26 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater

08/27 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

08/28 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

08/30 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

* = w/ Bright Eyes

^ = w/ The Hold Steady

# = w/ Courtney Barnett