Bullet For My Valentine Shuts Down Trivium World Tour Plans, Chaos Ensues

Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium have been on a big North American and European tour, celebrating the 20th anniversaries of their breakout albums: The Poison and Ascendancy, respectively, which they played in full.

However, news recently broke that BFMV seems to have shut down previously announced long-term plans for both bands to tour the world together, and it’s caused quite a bit of chaos.

The controversy all started when Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto went live on social media and told fans that the planned Australian and South American legs of the tour were not happening. The reason? He put that squarely on Bullet For My Valentine singer/guitarist Matt Tuck.

Trivium’s Bassist Claimed Matt Tuck “has no respect for us or our crew.”

“Matt Tuck didn’t want to do it, after we had planned it, after stuff was already in the works – don’t know why,” he said, via Loudwire. “I think it would have been amazing. I think The Poison is a great album. I think the two records pair very well together. And I think it would have been nice to give everyone around the world a chance to see the two together.”

In a TikTok comments section, he dug in a little more, saying: “He’s (Tuck) the sole decision maker of the band and he has no respect for us or our crew.” Trivium guitarist Corey Beaulieu spoke out as well, but simply stated that the band had planned an arena tour that wasn’t going to happen, according to Louder.

Later, Trivium frontman Matt Heafy released a lengthy statement, which you can read by clicking here, but is somewhat summed by it’ conclusion paragraph: “Although plans have shifted, and many places we were looking forward to visiting will have to wait a little bit longer; I know The Shogunate knows how much we love what we do. We will return. Everywhere. And we will show you a couple of the greatest Trivium songs we’ve ever crafted – from our hq – the home we have built from the ground up: the Trivium Hangar Studios.”

Matt Heafy “Respects” Bullet For My Valentine’s Decision

So, it seems Heafy sought to kind of run a little damage control after Gregoletto just straight up called it like he saw it. That’s not to say either is in the wrong. It’s an extremely complicated situation.

Eventually, BFMV finally dropped their own statement, first thanking fans and concertgoers, then adding: “With that being said, the four of us collectively feel that the time is right for us to divert our full attention towards the next chapter of Bullet For Valentine. We can’t wait to get back in the studio later this summer and finish what we promise you is our best album to date.”

“To go along with this, we are already starting to make plans for the 2026 & 2027 touring cycles, hitting every corner,” Tuck continued. “We are super excited to drop new music for you all. We value our fans above all else and are forever grateful for your support. We’ll be back with all of you very soon.”

Finally, Heafy dropped a new video on Instagram, following BFMV’s statement, explaining that he has “respect” for their decision and encouraging fans to “pull back on the negative stuff,” and, honestly, that seems fair.