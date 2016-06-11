Burning Man Just Purchased Property in Nevada For Year-Round Activities

On Friday, Burning Man announced the purchase of Fly Ranch, a 3,800-acre parcel of land 21 miles north of Gerlach, Nevada. The organization aims to use the property to “amplify and extend the culture born from the Burning Man event into the larger world” by facilitating a year-round community and activities.

According to the organization, the land includes 640 acres of wetlands, hot and cold natural spring-water pools, sagebrush-grasslands, and playa that opens onto the Hualapai Flat valley. Fly Ranch most famously includes the “Fly Geyser,” a geothermal geyser that deposits minerals and algae as it shoots water up to five feet in the air.

Burning Man purchased the property for $6.5 million dollars funded by private donations from Burners. Black Rock City, the current home of Burning Man, will not relocate to this new site. In 2015, we interviewed David Fradkin and David Abraham, the creators of Giant Kaleidoscope, a creative installation at the festival.