Cacio e Pepe Wings Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

12 chicken wings, “frenched” (optional, or ask your butcher to do this)

canola oil, for frying

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 garlic cloves, minced

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Place 4-inches of oil in a large saucepan and heat until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 300°F|150°C. Working in 2 batches, cook the wings for 8 minutes. Increase the temperature to 375°F|190°C and cook the wings for an additional 5 to 7 minutes, or until crispy and the wings reach an internal temperature of 165°F|74°C. Transfer the wings to a cooling rack.

2. Meanwhile. melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until golden and toasted, about 3 minutes. Add in the remaining butter, the parmesan, and pepper and cook until melted, an additional 2 to 3 minutes. Add the wings and toss well to coat. Add more black pepper and transfer to a platter to serve.