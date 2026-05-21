Beam Me Up, Scottie. Sonos’ Budget Soundbar and Sub Are On Sale

You’ve got the big-screen-sportin’, Dolby Atmos-havin’ 4K TV, but what’s the point of spending all that dough if you’re going to play all those shows and movies through its crappy speakers? And believe me, its speakers are crappy, no matter how nice the TV.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2), the latest version of the Beam soundbar, on sale for $369 and down from its normal street price of $499. Not a bad discount at all, especially when you consider that the Sonos Sub Mini, the smaller of Sonos’ two subwoofers, is also on sale for $100 off at $399.

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All in all, your affordable-but-not-cheap Sonos sound system will cost you $768 instead of $998. Ka-ching. Or maybe ka-boom would’ve been more appropriate, seeing as how those movie explosions are going to sound a lot better from now on through your Sonos setup.

two speakers made for each other

Why do I even need a soundbar?, you may be thinking. It’s a fair question to ask. Your TV wasn’t cheap, was it? And even if it was, TVs already come with speakers. But take it from a guy who’s been testing them for years. Almost to a tee, they all sound like garbage. The speakers are just too small to really move enough air to sound all that good. There are technologies and software (like Dolby Atmos) that can improve sound quality to some degree, but at a certain point there’s no substitute for size when it comes to speaker diameter.

You don’t have to go full-blown, five-channel surround system, like the hardcore audiophiles (correctly) hold up as the model of a premium sound system. Even a budget or mid-priced soundbar like the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a massive step up from the TV alone when it comes to sound quality, and its more compact form makes it easy to place on a console below a TV, wall mount it, or hang it from the TV’s wall mount.

Pair that soundbar with a subwoofer, like the Sonos Sub Mini, and then you’ve got a capable sound system that’ll sound good, from the screeching high-pitched noise of tires to the low voice of whatever Morgan Freeman is narrating. Subwoofers use large-diameter speakers to focus on low bass frequencies. That’s where you get the deep rumble of an idling muscle car on screen, massive explosions on action films, and the thumping bass lines of a good song.

Sonos speakers do tend to go on sale a few times throughout the year, but their street prices remain at full retail otherwise. They’re not one of those companies whose products are on these fake “forever sales.” If you’re in the market for a noticeable upgrade for your TV’s tinny, tiny speakers right now, grab ’em while they’re on sale. Who knows when the next time will be.