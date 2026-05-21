The ‘Last Great Rock Star’ Of Our Time, According to Rock ‘n’ Roll Legend Roger Taylor of Queen

Over the years, there’s been the belief that “rock is dead.” This notion has prevailed through the last few eras of music. One person who doesn’t quite agree, however, is Queen drummer Roger Taylor, who believes that none other than Yungblud is the “last” of a dying breed.

In an interview with journalist James Hall of The Telegraph, Taylor shared his opinion of the rising rocker. “I think he’s the last great rock star, with a smile that just charms everybody, a boundless energy, and a great sound,” Taylor said.

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Hall noted that Taylor expressed confusion over Yungblud not being more popular. The journalist suggested that Yunglbud is “not trendy.” This, believe it or not, was actually reassuring to the iconoclastic rock musician. “Oh, he might do alright, then,” Taylor replied. “Because trendy is often the death of a career.”

Lastly, Hall asked Taylor if he thought there was a chance that Yungblud and Queen would collaborate. “I’d quite like to,” he said, then adding that he knows Queen guitarist Brian May would likely be on board. “Brian likes him as well,” Taylor asserted.

While he has Queen in his corner, not everyone is team Yungblud these days

Yungblud may be getting high praise from rock music icons, but his more contemporary peers are a different story. More specifically, Machine Gun Kelly has made it clear that he is decidedly NOT a fan of the British singer.

Recently, Yungblud shared a social media post about his Bludfest event, which MGK commented on. The nature of said comment was far from friendly, however. “You cancelled a tour because you couldn’t sell tickets blamed it on mental health then got parazzi’d at Nobu the next day Pinocchio,” MGK wrote. “And your actual tour tickets are still the same price as every other artist.”

The rapper-turned-pop-punk-musician then added, “Shut the f**k up you silver spooned preachy w**ker.” He’s since deleted the comment.

Yungblud hasn’t commented on MGK’s sentiment, but one of his reps did send a statement to . “Dom has not commented directly as he is so busy focusing on his sold-out North American tour and finishing his next album,” stated the rep. “He genuinely hasn’t got time to engage in any of this, but we wish mgk the very best.”