GTA 6 Take-Two Earnings Call Could Reveal Updates – How to Listen Live

Major updates about GTA 6 could be announced soon at a Take-Two earnings call. The Rockstar Games publisher is holding its Q4 2026 investors meeting on May 21. Here is how to listen to the Take-Two earnings call live to see if we get any new news on Grand Theft Auto 6.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

We are now six months away from the supposed launch of GTA 6, and we still have no trailer or pre-orders. Naturally, all eyes are now on Take-Two Interactive’s latest investor call meeting this month to see if the publisher gives us any sort of breadcrumb or update about the much-anticipated game.

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The GTA 6 Take Two earnings call is on May 21, 2026, and starts at 1:30 PM PT, or 4:30 PM ET. As far as why fans think we could get a Grand Theft Auto 6 update, Take-Two Interactive actually has a history of announcing GTA VI news before these meetings. Which makes sense, as they want to keep investors confident in the upcoming fiscal year.

To give you an example, here are some significant GTA 6 updates that were revealed before previous Take-Two earnings calls:

November 2023: Rockstar Games announces that the first GTA 6 trailer would be coming in December of that year.

November 2025: GTA 6 release date is delayed to November 19, 2026.

How to Listen to the GTA 6 Take Two Earnings Call Live

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Anyone can actually listen in to the May 21 Take-Two earnings call, as it’s open to the public. However, you will need to sign up for a Q4 account, which can be done for free. Once you have an account, the site will publish a stream that lets you tune into the Q4 2026 conference call.

Here are the steps to listen to the GTA 6 Take-Two earnings call:

Step 1: Create a Q4 account at the website here.

Create a Q4 account at the website here. Step 2: Click on the “individual investor” option.

Click on the “individual investor” option. Step 3: Put in your Name and Email Address.

Put in your Name and Email Address. Step 4: Check your email and set up a password for your account.

Check your email and set up a password for your account. Step 5: Register for the Take Two earnings call event.

Screenshot: Take-Two Q4

Once you have your Q4 account set up and are registered for the conference call, you can tune into the investor meeting starting at 1:30 PM PT. However, it should be pointed out that GTA 6 news isn’t guaranteed. While it would be highly unlikely for them not to mention Grand Theft Auto at all, given that it’s months away from launch, it’s also not confirmed that we will get any major news about it.

Is GTA 6 Delayed to 2027? Fans Worried After Pre-Order Confusion

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

At the time of writing, GTA 6 has not been delayed to 2027. However, the reason players have started to speculate a delay might happen is due to the recent pre-order debacle. In case you missed it, Best Buy sent out emails saying GTA 6 pre-orders were going to go live on May 18. However, this ended up being incorrect.

With no new trailer, pre-orders, or any update, players now fear GTA 6 could get delayed again. This fear has particularly spiked, as Grand Theft Auto 6’s last delay was announced before the November 2025 Take-Two earnings call. In all fairness, it is pretty wild that we are six months away from launch with zero updates. Regardless, we’ll have to tune in to the Take-Two Interactive investor call on May 21 to find out!