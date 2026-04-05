Call of Duty Adds a Much-Needed Update to Warzone and Black Ops 7

The Call of Duty ecosystem is getting a welcome list of improvements for Warzone and Black Ops 7 in the latest round of changes that aim to ensure matches are competitive and decided by skill, rather than by exploits.

Screenshot: Activision

To help make sure that competitive play is fair in the latest season of Call of Duty, the game’s anti-cheat features are getting some major updates and improvements.

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Ricochet Anti-Cheat, Activision’s security initiative designed to protect the Call of Duty franchise, just shared a huge list of updates to align with the latest season.

“With Season 03, #TeamRICOCHET is expanding device detections, updating attestation messaging, and adding new account security measures to make it harder for bad actors to reach your matches or affect your accounts.”

The full patch notes are very long, but here is a quick summary of the biggest points:

Expanded Device Detections: Continued work to detect and take action against players using unauthorized input modification devices that create unfair advantages, such as Cronus Zen and XIM Matrix.

New Account Security (SMS 2FA): SMS two-factor authentication introduced for new Activision accounts used by free-to-play PC players, helping protect against account compromise, farming, and repeat offenders.

Attestation Notification Updates: New in-game messages will notify players who do not meet TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot requirements that failing to enable these features will soon limit playlist access.

Screenshot: Treyarch

Traditional console gamers should note that a handful of these tweaks likely won’t impact them at all and are more focused on the PC crowd. Players on PS5 or Xbox Series consoles shouldn’t need to worry at all about things like TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot.

Although features like 2FA can slow players down and feel a bit annoying, the added layer of security is ultimately a good thing for the safety of the game and for each player’s account. Adopting 2FA should help players protect their own collection and ranking from nefarious actors.

The list of new features seems like a smart step in the right direction to protect players from security and cheating issues that could end up driving them away from CoD games if they weren’t addressed.

Although security updates may feel a bit boring and uneventful, these changes will hopefully lay the groundwork for a stable and safe place for CoD players to compete. Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates on all things Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone are both available now.